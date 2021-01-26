Swamp-watch: Fauci is highest paid federal employee

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci is quite comfortable in the Washington, D.C. money matrix (aka, the swamp). In fact, the grand poobah of covid, who the record shows readily abandons science to synch with the leftist narrative, is the highest paid federal employee.

Fauci raked in $417,608 in 2019 and is projected to net approximately $2.5 million in taxpayers’ money from 2019 to 2024, according to Freedom of Information Act requests obtained by Forbes. Fauci made $3.6 million from 2010 to 2019.

“The United States’s 4 million federal employees are usually subject to a pay cap, dubbed level IV, which is $172,500. However, Fauci and other doctors and scientists employed by the government are exempted from the cap to make their salaries more competitive to the private sector,” the Washington Examiner noted.

Fauci out-earned President Donald Trump ($400,000, which was given in its entirety to charity), Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ($270,700), and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ($223,500).

Fauci reflected on his time with Trump and called the 45th president “the skunk at the picnic” who was “saying things that didn’t make any scientific sense.”

Would that make Fauci the ant at the picnic? Ants are, after all, more likely to ruin a picnic than skunks.

On March 11 of last year the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a “pandemic.”

Before this declaration, what did Fauci say?

This is from a Jan. 21, 2020 interview with Newsmax:

Host: “Bottom line, we don’t have to worry about this one, right?”

Fauci: “Well, you know, obviously, you need to take it seriously and do the kinds of things that the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security are doing. But this is not a major threat (emphasis added) for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

As April rolled in and covid became a major crisis, Fauci voiced support for each state to issue stay-at-home orders, which would effectively wind up initiating some form of quarantine throughout the entire country.

“I don’t understand why that’s not happening,” Fauci said on CNN. “If you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that. We really should be.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted at the time: “More than 10 million Americans have already lost their jobs. Imagine another year of this. That would be national suicide, and yet, that is what Anthony Fauci is suggesting, at least.”

Carlson suggested Fauci was not looking at the economic ramifications of the coronavirus response because Fauci has “bulletproof job security.”

High U.S. unemployment rates, according to Carlson, are “a far bigger disaster than the virus itself by any measure.”

“Our response to coronavirus could turn this into a far poorer nation,” Carlson said. “Poor countries are unhealthy countries, always and everywhere. In poor countries, people die of treatable diseases. In poor countries, people are far more vulnerable to obscure viruses, like the one we are fighting now. You want to keep Americans from dying before their time? Then don’t impoverish them.”

In a July 16, 2020 op-ed, Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted: “Fauci has indeed been wrong on the coronavirus from the get-go. And he never should have been given a White House platform to push his wrong, wrong, wrong viewpoints in the first place.”

Chumley continued: “It got to the point Fauci wasn’t just offering up his scientific view of the coronavirus, but practically dictating economic, political and social policy — in place of the president of the United States, in place of Congress, in place of governors and local governing agencies.

“When it comes to coronavirus numbers and figures and statistics, the one that really matters is the death count — the percentage of people who die from COVID-19 as compared to the number who survive. After all, if people are regularly testing positive for the coronavirus, but they either feel few effects or recover in rapid time — what’s the big deal?

“No need to shut down the economy.

“No need to shut down schools.

“No need to wear face masks and issue stay-at-home and social distancing orders.”

Fauci shrugged at the importance of the low mortality rate, saying: “It’s false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death. There’s so many other things that are dangerous and bad about the virus. Don’t get into false complacency.”

Chumley noted: “That’s ridiculous. That’s a ridiculous statement for a supposedly scientific expert to make — a scientific expert who’s supposedly in business to alert the public on deadly disease dangers. The lower death rate doesn’t count?

“The death rate is all that matters here, because it’s the death rate — the threat of death — that’s been used as justification to close down an entire country’s economy.”

