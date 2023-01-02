Survey: More than 1 in 4 Americans believe they know someone who died from Covid injection

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 2, 2023

Nearly half of Americans think the Covid shots may be to blame for many unexplained deaths, and more than a quarter believe someone they know may have died from the injection, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

The national telephone and online survey found that (49%) of American adults believe it is likely that side effects of the Covid jabs have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, including 28% who think it’s very likely.

The survey found that 28% of American adults say they personally know someone whose death may have been caused by side effects of the Covid shots.

Also in the Rasmussen survey, 48% of respondents said they believe there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the safety of Covid injections compared to 37% who worry that conspiracy theories about the shots are being spread.

According to the survey, more Democrats (85%) than Republicans (63%) or those not affiliated with either major party (64%) have received at least one dose of the Covid shot. More Republicans (60%) than Democrats (44%) or the unaffiliated (43%) think there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the safety of the jab.

Slightly more men (52%) than women (47%) think it is at least somewhat likely that a significant number of unexplained deaths may have been caused by side effects of the Covid shots.

The documentary Died Suddenly has been seen by some 15 million people.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday hinted that the next reveal on the social media platform would focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Musk tweeted: “Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring.”

Bill Clinton accuser Juanita Broaddrick replied to Musk, “Waiting… … for #FauciFiles.”

Musk replied, “Later this week.”

Before the start of the new year, Musk said that Twitter employees had an internal “Fauci Fan Club,” and tweeted that the social media company’s new policy was “to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science.”

