Surveillance video captures sex trafficking reality; Trump in 2017: ‘It’s not talked about enough . . . ’

Surveillance video captured the moment that a pimp battered a 17-year-old girl in a parking lot in Texas. In a rare moment for the year 2022, onlookers confronted the abuser and helped the teenager escape the situation, reports say.

Prosecutors say Ricky Stevenson, 29, had kidnapped the girl when she was 16. He was caught soon after fleeing the scene in the parking lot and was recently sentenced to 59 years in prison.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis told KTVT, “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare for their own child to be forcibly prostituted by a human trafficker. We’ve now secured justice by forcing that trafficker to pay the consequences.”

There were reportedly two other females who were forced into prostitution by the Stevenson, who prosecutors say openly boasted on social media that he was a pimp. He even bragged about forcing his victims to get loyalty tattoos and threatening them if they attempted to leave.

Willis commended the Texans who got involved in the brutal attack in the parking lot, “I’m so proud of those citizens that were there and didn’t run away and didn’t turn a blind eye.”

On Jan. 9, 2019 President Donald Trump signed into law the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act, authorizing $430 million to further combat human trafficking.

“This is an urgent humanitarian issue. My administration is committed to leveraging every resource we have to confront this threat, to support the victims and survivors, and to hold traffickers accountable for their heinous crimes,” Trump said at the time.

The legacy media, of course, never gave him credit.

In February of 2017, authorities announced they had arrested more than 1,500 pedophiles in the United States after Trump pledged to use the “full force and weight” of the U.S. government to break up child sex trafficking rings and lock up sexual predators.

“This should be one of the biggest stories in the national news. Instead, the mainstream media has barely, if at all, covered any of these mass pedophile arrests. This begs the question – why?” Liz Crokin wrote for Townhall.com on Feb. 25, 2017.

The numbers are “staggering” when compared to the less than 400 sex trafficking-related arrests made in 2014, according to the FBI.

