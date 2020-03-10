Surprise winner in NC primary achieved national standing with speech that went viral

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2020

A Second Amendment proponent whose 2018 gun rights speech went viral has won the Republican primary in the North Carolina lieutenant governor race.

Mark Robinson, in the March 3 election, exceeded the 30 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff in the GOP primary. Democrats appeared headed to a May runoff for their lieutenant governor’s nomination as state Rep. Yvonne Holley led the five-candidate field but stayed below 30 percent.

Robinson won despite being outspent by a 6-to-1 margin, reports said.

A former factory worker and daycare operator, Robinson came into the national spotlight after a 2018 video of him defending gun rights to the Greensboro City Council went viral. He criticized council members and Mayor Nancy Vaughan for discussing the possible cancellation of a gun show in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The council later agreed not to postpone the event.

Robinson said the Greensboro council’s actions were directed at what he called “the majority,” which consisted of law abiding citizens.

“It seems like every time there is one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet,” Robinson said. “You want to put it at my feet, you want to turn around and restrict my right…constitutional right, that’s spelled out in black-and-white.”

In a March 7 interview on “Fox & Friends First”, Robinson said his conservative message is “a message that touches on all the topics conservative North Carolinians are concerned with today.”

Robinson said that he’s passionate about “standing for the unborn. I believe that we need to purge abortion from our shores for the cause of life the same way that we purged slavery for the cause of liberty.”

Robinson also cited the importance of standing up for veterans, law enforcement and “ending indoctrination in our public schooling.”

A supporter of President Donald Trump, Robinson said the president has done a “fantastic” and phenomenal job, attributing to the commander in chief an unprecedented low African-American and female unemployment rate.

“He’s truly proven that conservative principles make life better for average everyday Americans. He’s proven that every day that he’s in the White House,” Robinson said.

