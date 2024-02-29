Supreme Court decision on Trump immunity leads to panic on the Left

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 29, 2024

The mood in leftist newsrooms and corridors of power was utter devastation on Wednesday after the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over former President Donald Trump’s immunity claims in special counsel Jack Smith’s D.C. election case.

The case is currently on hold and the Supreme Court’s decision maintains the status quo in that respect, but set oral arguments for April 22.

Legal analysts said the move makes it almost certain that the trial will not be held before the November election.

On the Left, it was as if the World Economic Forum had announced that climate change was caused by trans surgeries.

MSNBC personality Rachel Maddow accused the Supreme Court of a craven attempt to help the former president:

“The cravenness of the court is evident in what they are doing with the pacing here. You know, putting this off for seven weeks and sitting on it for two weeks for no reason. Obviously, pushing all of the cases that they can push to a point where Trump will be standing for election before any of us have heard the verdicts in any of those cases. Got it. It is the timing. It is the idea that the immunity thing is an open question. Is presidential immunity and open question? What is the most famous pardon in American history? Gerald Ford for pardoning Richard Nixon once he was resigned and a former president. Why did Gerald Ford pardon him? As a result, occurring before his resignation as president of the meeting as a result of stuff he did while president, quote, Richard Nixon has become liable to possible indictment in trial and whether or not he shall be prosecuted depends on findings of the appropriate grand jury and discussion of the authorized prosecutor.”

Maddow added: “The idea that this is an open question and it might be that a former president can never be tried for something that he did because he was president when he did it is disproven by a plain reading of American history and the whole justification for Richard Nixon being pardoned in the first place. The idea that it has to be taken up is them saying that the sky is green. I think even for the non-lawyers among us to be able to say, this sky is not green even on our worst day. This is BS, and you are doing this as a tactic to help for political friend, partisan patron. For you to say that this is something the court needs to decide because it is unclear in the law is fragrant bullpucky and they know it and don’t care that we know it. That is disturbing about the future legitimacy of the court.”

Andrew Weissman, one of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s top deputies in the Trump-Russia investigation, was nominated for interview of the month after whining on Morning Joe: “I’m very pessimistic. They have given Trump the win. The D.C. case is now on life support.”

MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal, from The Nation magazine, called on Democrats to “deal with” the Supreme Court: “At some point, people in the media, people at home, and people sitting in the White House have to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is some kind of benign ‘trying to do its best’ institution and start to realize that there are six Republicans, not conservatives, Republicans on the Supreme Court, who view it as their job to help the Republican Party.

“And until we do something about that, until we take away that power, until we draw the line on them there, they will continue to do this. They will help Trump. They will take away abortion rights. They will end affirmative action. They will liberalize gun rights. They will do all of it until we stop them. And somebody needs to start listening in the higher echelons of the Democratic party, because we will keep losing every day we allow these six Republicans in robes to rule over all of us.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social that legal scholars “are extremely thankful” the court stepped in to decide on immunity. “Presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after they leave office,” he wrote.

The order setting argument on immunity for April 22 is a blow to Smith on the calendar. Rather than granting a stay, it has constructively created such a stay by scheduling the argument. Keep in mind, even if Smith prevails, pre-trial work must wait for the return of the mandate — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 28, 2024

