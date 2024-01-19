‘Sugar brother’ Kevin Morris confirms he loaned Hunter Biden $5 million during 2020 campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2024

High-profile Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris confirmed in a transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee on Thursday that he provided $5 million in loans to Hunter Biden while his father Joe Biden was campaigning for president in 2020.

“Kevin Morris admitted he has ‘loaned’ the president’s son at least $5 million,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said. “These ‘loans’ don’t have to be repaid until after the next presidential election and the ‘loans’ may ultimately be forgiven.”

Since Morris has kept Hunter Biden “financially afloat,” he has had access to the Biden White House and has spoken with Joe Biden, Comer added.

Comer added of the closed-door interview with Morris: “This follows a familiar pattern where Hunter Biden’s associates have access to Joe Biden himself. As we continue more interviews this month and the next, we will continue to follow the facts to understand the full scope” of Biden family corruption.

The Republican-led committee’s interviews will culminate in a deposition of Hunter Biden scheduled for Feb. 28, Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan announced on Thursday.

Before Hunter Biden’s testimony, the Oversight and Judiciary committees plan to interview five more individuals with knowledge of the first son’s foreign business dealings and the Biden family, including Eric Schwerin and Tony Bobulinski.

Schwerin, who worked with Hunter at Rosemont Seneca, communicated over email with then-Vice President Biden at least 54 times and visited the White House at least 36 times. Bobulinski was at the center of the Biden family’s efforts to secure a business relationship with CEFC China Energy and its Chairman Ye Jianming.

Hunter Biden said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he considers Morris a brother and a central figure is restoring his dignity after his financial difficulties that came on top of his drug addictions.

“I don’t know where I would be if not for Kevin,” he said. “And I don’t mean just because he has loaned me money to survive this onslaught, I mean because he has given me back my dignity. He’s been a brother to me.”

Hunter Biden ultimately received payments exceeding $5 million from Morris in the middle of his father’s presidential campaign for bills and expenses, including five-figure monthly rents at California homes, child support payments, some travel, legal bills, and federal and local tax debts totaling over $2 million, according to documents reviewed by Just the News in November of last year.

Just the News estimated that the payments totaled over $6 million, when Hunter Biden’s art sales are included. These figures have since been confirmed publicly by the Oversight committee.

