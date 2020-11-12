Suddenly, Dr. Fauci is upbeat: Covid won’t be a pandemic ‘much longer’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2020

Just a few short weeks ago Dr. Anthony Fauci was saying that, even with a covid vaccine, the United States would not return to normal until 2022.

On Thursday, Fauci said that the coronavirus is “not going to be a pandemic” much longer, thanks to vaccines.

“Certainly it’s not going to be a pandemic for a lot longer, because I believe the vaccines are going to turn that around,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the UK think tank Chatham House.

In a Thursday morning interview on ABC, Fauci said: “I just want to repeat the message that I keep saying over and over again that help is really on the way. You know, if you think of it metaphorically, you know, the cavalry is coming here. Vaccines are going to have a major positive impact. They’re going to start being implemented and deployed in December and as we get into the early part of the year. It’s going to be January, February, March, more and more and more people are going to be able to be vaccinated. So, if we could just hang in there, do the public health measures that we’re talking about, we’re going to get this under control. I promise you.”

In an Oct. 28 interview with Australia’s University of Melbourne, Fauci had said: “If we get a vaccination campaign, and by the second or third quarter of 2021 we have vaccinated a substantial proportion of the people, I think it will be easily by the end of 2021 — and perhaps even into the next year — before we start having some semblances of normality.”

So, what happened in the last few weeks that changed Fauci’s gloom-and-doom outlook to everything’s-coming-up-roses? Oh, yeah, right.

