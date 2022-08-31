Study slams discriminatory treatment of the unvaccinated, who remain mostly healthy

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2022

Despite the nonstop propaganda from assorted tyrants worldwide, including the blathering of Joe Biden, Covid was never a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

In fact, a new study reported that those who opted not to take the jab had “favorable health outcomes” while being the targets of “unjustified discrimination.”

The study, published Aug. 12 in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, found that “such discrimination and restriction of liberties based on a medical choice may fall foul of relevant national anti-discrimination laws and international treaties.”

The authors of the study noted that “between 20% and nearly 50% of respondents, depending on region, reported being personal targets of hate, implying victimization, owing to their COVID-19 vaccination status.”

The international study of 18,497 unvaccinated individuals also found:

• Widespread misunderstandings about, and overstated benefits of, COVID-19 “vaccines.”

• False claims over societal risks posed by the unvaccinated.

• Misleading or plainly false media or state propaganda.

• Coercion to ensure high rates of COVID-19 vaccination.

• Institutional mandates.

• The desire for in-group identity as explained by social identity theory (Scheepers & Derks, 2016).

Robert Verkerk, Ph.D., one of the authors of the study, told The Defender that the study data exposed the “nonsense” behind the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative which claimed that Covid infection rates were higher among those who did not take the shots.

On average, one quarter (n = 4,636, 25.1%) of the unvaccinated respondents in the survey reported experiencing symptomatic Covid at some stage during the survey period, the authors said.

“Most of the reported symptoms were rated as mild (14.4%),” they noted, and “8.7% were reportedly moderate and just 2% were reported as severe.”

They added that 3% (n = 556) reported experiencing an asymptomatic case of the virus.

Moreover, the study data showed that less than 2% of the cases required hospitalization.

The authors said: “Only 74 respondents out of the 5,196 (1.4%) who reported suspected or known SARS-CoV-2 infection also reported that they were hospitalized following infection. Therefore, outpatient or inpatient hospitalization was reported in just 0.4% of the full survey cohort.”

As a rough comparison, The Defender noted that data from New York as of Aug. 22 indicates that 0.52% of vaccinated individuals over the age of 5 have been hospitalized with Covid.

Along with Verkerk, who is from the UK, the study’s authors included Dr. Christof Plothe, D.O., of Germany; Naseeba Kathrada, M.B.Ch.B., of South Africa; and Dr. Katarina Lindley, D.O., of the United States.

Although the study included data only from individuals unvaccinated against Covid, the study’s Control Group Cooperative said its ultimate goal is to collect large-scale health data from both those who have and have not received the vaccine in order to facilitate an “independent, comparative analysis to show whether the vaccine-free do, or do not have better long and short-term health outcomes.”

“Our belief,” the Control Group Cooperative said on their website, “is that without a vaccine-free control group to compare against, there is no true measure of the levels of safety and effectiveness proclaimed by governments and health organizations across the world.”

They added: “Science demands that every experimental treatment must have a control group in order to properly evaluate its long-term success and efficacy.”

According to the Control Group Cooperative, the Covid vaccines “were rushed out” under Emergency Use Authorization, using “novel technology without any long-term testing.”

The original control group for the “experimental treatment,” they noted, was eliminated several months after the trial commenced when the placebo recipients were offered the vaccine, “which the vast majority took. Therefore, there is no longer an official control group.”

