Study: Repeated Covid jabs weaken the immune system

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2023

Multiple doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Covid shots weaken the immune system, rendering individuals increasingly susceptible to life-threatening conditions such as cancer, according to a new study.

Repeated Covid injections lead to higher levels of antibodies called IgG4, which can provide a protective effect. But a growing body of evidence indicates that the “abnormally high levels” of the immunoglobulin subclass actually make the immune system more susceptible to the Covid spike protein in the Pfizer and Moderna shots, researchers said in the study.

The researchers pointed to experiments performed on mice that found multiple boosters on top of the initial Covid jab “significantly decreased” protection against both the Delta and Omicron virus variants and testing that found a spike in IgG4 levels after repeat Pfizer vaccination, suggesting immune exhaustion.

The weakened immune systems brought about by repeated Covid injections could lead to serious problems, including cancer, the researchers said.

“Increased IgG4 synthesis due to repeated mRNA vaccination with high antigen concentrations may also cause autoimmune diseases, and promote cancer growth and autoimmune myocarditis in susceptible individuals,” the researchers wrote.

Myocarditis is a form of heart inflammation that has been reported to be caused by the Covid jab, with young males facing the highest risk.

Potential longer-term consequences of repeated inections include suffering from more severe cases of Covid, according to the researchers.

“Without an adequate protection level, even the new Omicron sub-variants (considered as mild) could cause severe multi-organ damage and death in immuno-compromised individuals and those with comorbidities,” they said.

Some studies have reported those receiving the Covid shots have a higher risk of infection when compared to people who enjoy natural immunity, or post-recovery protection. One recent study, published in April by Open Forum Infectious Diseases, found that each additional dose raised the risk of infection.

Both Pfizer and Moderna utilize messenger RNA (mRNA) technology in their vaccines.

Dr. Robert Malone, who helped invent the technology, said the paper illustrates why he’s been warning about the negative effects of repeated vaccination.

“I warned that more jabs can result in what’s called high zone tolerance, of which the switch to IgG4 is one of the mechanisms. And now we have data that clearly demonstrate that’s occurring in the case of this as well as some other vaccines,” Malone, who wasn’t involved with the study, told The Epoch Times.

“So it’s basically validating that this rush to administer and re-administer without having solid data to back those decisions was highly counterproductive and appears to have resulted in a cohort of people that are actually more susceptible to the disease.”

The tolerance stemming from heightened levels of IgG4 means the immune system lacks the ability to respond to antigens, or foreign substances, Malone said.

A review of the paper also showed that vaccines against HIV, malaria, and pertussis also induce the production of IgG4.

“In sum, COVID-19 epidemiological studies cited in our work plus the failure of HIV, Malaria, and Pertussis vaccines constitute irrefutable evidence demonstrating that an increase in IgG4 levels impairs immune responses,” Alberto Rubio Casillas, a researcher with the biology laboratory at the University of Guadalajara in Mexico and one of the authors of the new paper, told The Epoch Times.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish