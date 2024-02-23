Stuck with Joe, the Biden of our times

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau, February 22, 2024

The aged and broken mind of President Joe Biden has been laid bare for all Americans to see. But then, it is not the first time that Biden’s brain waves, or lack thereof, have been showcased, and very likely it will not be the last.

After five hours of interviews by Robert Hur, a special counsel who investigated President Biden’s alleged criminal mishandling of classified documents by leaving them scattered about in his dirty, oily garage in Delaware, Hur concluded that Biden had indeed broken criminal laws and was a candidate for prosecution, notwithstanding any controversy over whether a sitting President can be indicted and tried for an offense.

However, the investigating Hur found that the 81-year-old Biden, the nation’s 46th President, was a pathetic, “elderly and forgetful” man who lacked the poise and brain power to defend himself in a formal trial. Consequently, he was given a pass from prosecution.

No question but that it is sad and depressing for trusting citizens to be informed by an unassailable source that their President, “Good Old Uncle Joe,” is actually a moron.

Those that have watched him stumbling and bumbling on television in interviews; and have seen him fall on steps and wander aimlessly on a stage looking for an exit, are wondering why it took so long for a publicized assessment of his acuity, and how this mindless shell, who used Covid as an excuse to hide in the basement of his Delaware home instead of campaigning, was ever elected to the office of United States President.

Millions of Americans believe that the 2020 election was “stolen” with the help of the FBI and its director Christopher Wray, who concealed evidence of Biden’s bribe taking and corrupt practices; and by virtue of an unmonitored mail-in ballot program; and the counting of tens of thousands of ballots for Biden when the paper ballots contained only a single mark for a candidate; and that candidate was Joe Biden.

Forty-five other men have served as President of the United States over the past 250 years, and now, for the first time, a card carrying liar and a corrupt airhead was elected and given access to the Oval Office of the White House; and to the keys and buttons which could trigger nuclear aggression.

Joe Biden is 81 years old. For 36 years he was an elected U.S. Senator from Delaware and in 2008 he signed on as Barack Obama’s Vice president. In 2021, he was sworn in as the nation’s 46th President. His plan, he has said, is to run for a second term as President in November, 2024, against Republican Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor as President.

No one knows what Biden’s IQ is, although he has boasted that it is high. Former classmates of his at Syracuse Law school where he finished close to last in his class, reportedly have described him as the “dumbest S.O.B in the school.” Some say that he has never taken a standardized IQ test. President Trump has called Biden a “Whacko with a low IQ,” and the notorious and disliked North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, has called Biden a “low IQ idiot.”

Navy Admiral Ronny Jackson, now a Texas congressman, served as the White House doctor to Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump; and he was in a position to observe the goings and comings of Joe Biden in his conduct as a senator, and a vice president; and now as the nation’s 46th President seeking reelection in 2024.

Said Rep. Jackson: “President Biden is totally incompetent and does not know what he is doing…..and is dangerous.” Others, he has said, pull his strings from behind a curtain, and Biden uses crib notes and a teleprompter at press conferences. It has become obvious to many press conference observers that Democratic party-controlled newsmen do the bidding of their party and shield him from the tough questions.

After joining congress, in 2020, Dr. Jackson authored a letter to Biden requesting that he take a “cognitive” examination which would provide insight as to his acuity and ability to function as President. Biden has never answered the letter which was cosigned by more than a dozen congressmen. Newsmen have consistently declined to ask him about the letter.

After President Trump was elected in 2016, reporters demanded that he take a cognitive test. He complied, and made a prefect score.

Victor Davis Hanson is a military historian and a retired professor, widely known and highly respected on all sides of the political spectrum, who has been writing political commentary for many years for major publications. In interviews, he has provided the following assessment of Biden’s acuity:

“Joe Biden is tragically suffering a mental eclipse and is sliding away at a geometric rate. Understandably, his handlers have kept him out of sight whenever possible. Often, Biden cannot finish a sentence. Names are vague eddies in his mind’s river of forgetfulness.”

We can look back, said Hanson, at his plagiarism of a speech in 1987 which forced him to withdraw as a presidential candidate; and at the racism of Biden’s riffs about a “clean” and well-spoken Obama; and his unforgettable and foolish “Corn Pop” stories. Those are the trademarks of Joe Biden, who in past years was at least alert when compared with his “current catalepsy.”

Dr. Hanson noted that if Donald Trump can be at times ungrammatical, Biden is A-grammatical. “He simply streams together half-thoughts without syntax and then abandons the sentence entirely.” President Biden has been around Washington for about 55 years. His IQ has always been an issue, and he has been called the “Lamborghini of Gaffes,” by the far left Washington Post. He will turn 82 next November, insisting that he has earned a second term. Pollsters are saying that if the race of Trump v Biden was held today, Biden would be defeated by a heavy number.

Some insiders believe that Biden will never be a candidate in 2024, because even Democrats recognize that he is mentally deficient. Some are predicting that he will be removed beforehand from the office of President via the 25th Amendment, and that Vice President Kamala Harris will take his place; and that she will name a vice president who will then be maneuvered into becoming the Democratic candidate for President, running against former President Trump.

A campaign for President by Kamala Harris, who has been largely invisible during a time when a strong vice president was sadly needed, is strongly resisted by Democrats who consider her unlikeable and unpopular.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.