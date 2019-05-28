Stop the baseless harassment of the U.S. president: Impeach Pelosi

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Grace Vuoto

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has crossed a line from which there is no return: she must be driven out of office.

Following a House, Senate and Special Counsel investigation that concluded President Donald Trump was lawfully elected in 2016 and did not conspire with Russia to steal the election, Pelosi nonetheless had the gumption to launch more baseless accusations.

“We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,” said Pelosi after a May 22 meeting with fellow Democrats, held behind closed doors.

For weeks, she has been urging the rabid members of her party not to pursue impeachment proceedings. However, emerging shaking and quivering from the meeting, she dropped the “cover-up” bombshell. She caved to the mob.

Without evidence, the House Speaker is publicly stating that the president is a law-breaker, a criminal. But she has not clarified: what exactly is the crime that he is apparently covering up?

To this key question, Pelosi does not have a good answer.

The president has ordered his staff not to respond to any more requests for documents, nor to comply with subpoenas to appear before Congress. This is not a “cover-up;” this is a sane attempt to direct Congress to legislate rather than to continue a ceaseless process of “oversight.”

The president was rightly enraged by Pelosi’s accusation; he pulled out of a scheduled meeting with Democrats to discuss a massive infrastructure bill.

“It’s very hard to have a meeting where you accuse the president of the United States of a crime and an hour later show up and act as if nothing has happened,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to reporters.

Trump has since resorted to calling Pelosi names and she has returned in kind. Yet, the president should be more specific in his public comments about her. He should challenge her: unless she has specific evidence, she must either apologize or resign.

For, these endless, baseless investigations consist of a violation of Pelosi’s oath of office. She has sworn to work on behalf of the interests of the people, not to pursue the fancies of the feverish Trump-haters who refuse to deal with facts. An elected member of the House can be expelled from their position for disorderly behavior with a two-thirds majority vote; Pelosi is now engaging in “high crimes” such as abuse of authority, dereliction of duty and unbecoming conduct.

Impeachment of a president begins in the House and requires conviction in the Senate. Even if Democrats impeach Trump in the House, they will not be able to convict him in the Senate, which requires a two-thirds majority vote. Hence, all these investigations are merely a political stunt to smear him.

In a similar vein, I am calling on conservatives, Republicans and Trump supporters to engage in a reciprocal political stunt. It might be unlikely that we can convince two-thirds of the House to expel Pelosi but we should still strive for this goal. Let her feel the same pressure Trump has been under for over two years.

It is time for the masses to rise up and let it be known that this presidential harassment has to stop. The harassment of Trump is in effect also the harassment of all those who elected him to enact his agenda. Pelosi is deliberately thwarting the will of the people. What is the punishment for this?

It is unacceptable for a public official to accuse another of a crime without incontrovertible evidence. This reckless behavior is leading to paralysis in government — and that makes us look weak in the eyes of the world.

Pelosi is clearly unfit to be House Speaker and is unfit to remain in office. Let the “Impeach Pelosi” movement begin.

