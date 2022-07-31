‘Stick your progress . . .’ John Rich song hits number one without label, producer

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2022

“Progress”, the latest song from country music star John Rich, has skyrocketed to No. 1 in the world on the Apple iTunes song chart after Rich shunned so-called “woke” outlets and released the song directly to Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social and the video-sharing site Rumble.

“Here I am with no record label, no publisher, no marketing deal,” Rich told Just the News. “I just got a song that speaks to a lot of people, and Truth and Rumble pushed it out there. And man, I’m really proud of what we did today.”

Rich saw his song outperform those by hit-makers such as Billie Eilish, Kate Bush, and Lizzo.

Rich told Just the News that while most country fans and artists have remained true to the roots of country music and its values, the marketing and distribution machines have increasingly become woke. So he suspected that traditional radio station groups, record labels and social media like Twitter would shun or shadowban his new song and its conservative-friendly theme.

That’s when the idea of trying Truth Social and Rumble as an experiment was born.

“When I’m talking about them shutting down our voices, I’m talking about Twitter and YouTube and Facebook,” Rich said. “And I thought, you know what, I’m gonna reach out to Truth Social and reach out to Rumble because they still allow free speech over there. Why would I launch this song on the platforms that I’m railing against in the lyrics?”

The song’s lyrics include:

“There’s a hole in this country where its heart used to be, And Old Glory’s divided, on fire in the street…They say Building Back Better will make America great…If that’s a wave of the future, all I’ve got to say.”

“They invite the whole world to come live in our land…And leave our countrymen dying in Afghanistan…They say let go of Jesus and let government save…You can have back your freedoms if you do what we say.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish