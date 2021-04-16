Stereotype much? Psaki says rural targets for pro-vaccine ads are fishing shows, NASCAR and Country Music TV

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2021

This is how the leftist mind works.

They worship at the altar of identity politics and racial stereotyping. So the racist screed that White House press secretary Jen Psaki unleashed on April 12 was no surprise.

Asked during a Monday press briefing about getting people in “rural states” vaccinated, Psaki said: “We’ve also had a number of our members of our COVID team, from Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins — participate, as an example, participate in a range of media interviews,” she said. “You know, an example is Dr. Collins participated in ‘The 700 Club.’ Dr. Nunez-Smith hosted a faith leaders roundtable. We’re also looking for — we’ve run PSAs on the ‘Deadliest Catch.’ We’re engaged with NASCAR and Country Music TV.”

Psaki “showed the world in a few despicable sentences how she views those who live far away from the overrated coasts and their mask-polluted beaches,” Kipp Jones noted in an April 13 op-ed for the Western Journal.

“Establishment media darling Dr. Anthony Fauci is going to convince white Christians to vax up with an ad blitz during a show about fishing? These ideologues in Washington intend to reach us deplorable Christians by catching us between country music videos and NASCAR races?”

Had the question and answer from Monday’s briefing been directed at black Americans, imagine if Psaki had said: “We’re also looking for — we’ve run PSAs on ‘Black-ish.’ We’re engaged with the NBA and BET.”

“Psaki would rightly be out of a job, as she should be now,” Jones wrote.

Jones added: “Most Americans at this point are well aware of the fact that there are vaccines available for those who want them. Some of us simply don’t want one — which is based on a personal decision, and not one rooted in ignorance based on the fact that Nashville’s modern underwhelming lineup hasn’t kept us up to date.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte had an excellent take on how life in Trump-loving rural America is already the “Utopia free of gun violence, free of pollution, and free of racism” which “leftists say they want to live in.”

“Most places in America where life is dirty, polluted, dangerous, violent, and plagued with racial hate and race riots, are cities that are almost exclusively populated by and governed by Democrats,” Nolte wrote.

“Outside of these Democrat-run cities, America is peaceful, safe, clean, and racially tolerant.

“What’s more, if you remove these Democrat-run cities from our national statistics, you will find an America that is overwhelmingly peaceful, safe, clean, and racially tolerant.

“Nevertheless, Democrats and their fake-media allies still blame Republicans for all of their problems.”

I was wondering why someone had printed “get vaccinated” on all the wife beaters and Duke’s mayonnaise jars at Walmart https://t.co/RcF271VAAs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 12, 2021

