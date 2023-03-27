State-sponsored terrorism: Taliban shows off U.S. military vehicles, arms, stacks of $100 bills

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2023

The Taliban in recent days has released through its affiliated TV channels footage of rows upon rows of U.S. military vehicles, a large cache of small arms and ammunition, and a room with stacks of $100 bills.

The equipment and cash were left behind as Joe Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the terrorist organization.

“Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden surrendered nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted. “In fact, Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.”

U.S.-supplied and left behind equipment now controlled by Taliban:

• 2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

• 75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

• 45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

• 50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

• ScanEagle Military Drones

• 30 Military Version Cessnas

• 4 C-130’s

• 29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

• At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers

• 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

• 61,000 M203 Rounds

• 20,040 Grenades

• 162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Communications Gear

• 16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

• 10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

• 2,520 Bombs

• 20,150,600 7.62mm rounds

• 9,000,000 50.caliber rounds

Upon releasing the footage of the U.S. equipment they now own, the Taliban claimed its Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have repaired over 300 military vehicles that are now ready for use by the terrorist organization.

Additional pictures showing US military equipment left behind by the US forces following the botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Taliban also in a statement said the Abu Dujana brigade of the Al-Badr Corps have already repaired over 300 military vehicles and now are ready for use. pic.twitter.com/QDxKXoAqMl — LoTus (@LoTus01132239) March 24, 2023

🇦🇫⚡😱 Taliban-affiliated TG channels have released visual showing massive numbers of concealed US stored weapons, ammunition, small arms, and ocean of US currency. pic.twitter.com/Q0SvWBPUV3 — OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) March 24, 2023

