State of the Nation: Thank elected officials in power ‘right now’ for $31 trillion debt, ‘Corporate Communism’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 2, 2023

The following is a statement from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the current status quo in the USA:

Every American should understand our situation as it stands right now.

You’ve all been trained to be loyal to political parties just like you are loyal to a sports team, but for our country’s very own survival, you must put down your mascot and see things clearly.

We are $31 Trillion dollars in debt because of the politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now, and these same politicians want a clean debt ceiling increase with no strings attached so they can just keep insanely spending your hard-earned tax dollars until we fully collapse.

We are on the brink of nuclear world war from our involvement in the Ukraine/Russia war because of the politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now, and the top guy in the “free press” got fired for talking about it because the owners of the media company support defending Ukraine’s border and talked to Ukraine’s president about it.

Our border is out of our control and invaded daily by thousands of people and deadly drugs because of the politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now, but you’re being told by everyone that Ukraine’s border is the only border we must defend.

Big corporate banks backed by the Treasury are swallowing smaller banks in terrifying speed while these same politicians aligned with others, who have financial interests, are moving America along with the world to digital currency.

At the same time America is being converted to electric vehicles by the same politicians and their financially invested friends, not because of consumer demand or because electric vehicle batteries are American-made and good for the environment, because they’re not.

When everything is digital and electric will Americans still blindly trust those same old politicians who wave their beloved political mascot as they hold the full power to turn off your bank account and power to drive and re-charge and censor your ability to even speak about it if you go against the current thing?

Corporate Communism is a very real threat to individual freedoms and independence and America is nearly fully controlled by it because of the same old politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now.

So while they are failing America by putting you $31 Trillion in debt and now arrogantly demanding another debt ceiling increase while pretending to care about our border security while our BPA are overwhelmed with over 22,000 border apprehensions and countless gotaways in the past 3 days, and Title 42 will be lifted May 11th which will open our floodgates, they are drooling with bloodlust for their precious war against nuclear Russia in Ukraine “defending democracy” instead of responsibly brokering a peace deal between the two countries and using our military to defend our own border that is heavily controlled by the cartels.

And the President of the United States family has been involved in money laundering in exchange for influence at the highest level of our government with his son at the head of the criminal enterprise running the show while also involved in human sex trafficking, and literally everyone in Washington has known for years, but now some of us hold the proof in our hands, but the power to prosecute lies with the complicit DOJ whose alliance lies with the same old politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now.

I won’t participate or go along to get along. Washington has nothing to offer me, and clearly Washington has nothing to offer the American people either.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish