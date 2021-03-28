State of the nation: Canceling Trump and the First Amendment; AP tells reporters what’s a ‘crisis’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2021

Media WATCH

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont recently said he was “uncomfortable” with Twitter removing Donald J. Trump and cautioned that people with a different view from Trump’s could be banned as well.

“Bernie Sanders, and I don’t agree with him very often, but he’s absolutely right. When you can cancel the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, from issuing First-Amendment rights and opinions then you can cancel anybody,” said Corey Lewandowski, a former senior adviser with Trump’s 2020 campaign.

“Big Tech is out of control. They’re out of line,” Lewandowski said in an interview with Newsmax during which he announced Trump’s new social media platform will debut in 3 to 4 months.

Meanwhile, The Associated Press has instructed reporters not to call the disaster at the U.S. southern border caused by a massive surge of illegal migrants a “crisis.”

The AP made the requirement in a memo posted on Twitter on Friday headlined “Describing what’s happening at the US border.”

“Here are some tips to language to use and not use,” the memo said.

The Associated Press went on to say of the word “crisis” that “the current event in the news — a sharp increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors — is a problem for border officials, a political challenge for Biden and a dire situation for many migrants who make the journey, but it does not fit the classic dictionary definition of a crisis, which is: ‘A turning point in the course of anything; decisive or crucial time, stage, or event,’ OR ‘a time of, or a state of affairs involving, great danger or trouble, often one which threatens to result in unpleasant consequences [an economic crisis] —SYN. Emergency.’ ”

The memo continued: “Therefore, we should avoid, or at the least, be highly cautious, about referring to the present situation as a crisis on our own, although we may quote others using that language. If using the word ‘crisis,’ we need to ask of what and to whom. There could be a humanitarian crisis if the numbers grow so large that officials cannot house the migrants safely or in sanitary conditions. Migrants may face humanitarian crises in their home countries. In theory, there could be a security or a border crisis if officials lose control of the border, allowing people to enter unencumbered in large numbers. But, in general, avoid hyperbole in calling anything a crisis or an emergency.”

Describing what’s happening at the US border. See our blog: https://t.co/mWvWR6WQdw — AP CorpComm (@AP_CorpComm) March 26, 2021

“What we’ve seen from Big Tech and the cancel culture is if you don’t agree with their philosophy, they’re going to cancel you, and we’re going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody and there’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled,” Lewandowski said.

The new platform will not rely on Amazon or Amazon servers, Lewandowski said in response to a question on what is being done to insulate Trump’s social media from suffering the same fate as Parler, a free speech alternative to Twitter that was simultaneously de-platformed by Amazon, Apple, and Google.

“It’s going to be built completely from scratch, from the ground up and that’s going to give him the opportunity to control not only the distribution of it but also who participates in it,” Lewandowski said.

