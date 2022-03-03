Stanford women’s soccer goalkeeper, 22, dies suddenly

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2022

Stanford University star soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was found dead in her dorm room on Tuesday. She was 22.

A cause of death has not yet been released, but police said there was no threat to anyone else on campus and they are not treating Meyer’s death as suspicious.

Meyer had received knee surgery on Feb. 1, according to her social media accounts.

Stanford University requires all students to have received the Covid vaccine unless they have a medical or religious exemption. In addition, students were encouraged to obtain a vaccine booster, if eligible, prior to returning to campus for the winter quarter.

Meyer, a senior majoring in international relations and minoring in history at the school, posted on her social media accounts photos of her in crutches following the surgery.

“For context, I finally got a quick surgery to address pain I’ve been having for about a year,” she tweeted. “I have a short, short (8 to 10 week) recovery till I’m fully back, but it is so worth feeling 100%. Health is wealth, and I’m in great spirits and excited to be caring for my body.”

Meyer had shared photos from practices and spoke about how she was getting coffee with friends on Friday before going to a sorority dinner.

Meyer played in 50 games across three seasons for Stanford, producing 20 shutouts and winning 34 matches while only allowing 35 goals.

Her goaltending was instrumental in Stanford winning the NCAA National Championship in 2019, when the team went undefeated.

