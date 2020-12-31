Stacy Abrams’ sister: A Georgia portrait of widespread judicial corruption

by WorldTribune Staff, December 31, 2020

One Twitter user captured how a large number of Americans feel about what transpired in the 2020 election and is set to happen all over again in the January Senate runoffs in Georgia:

“Incredible levels of coordinated interference right in our faces. They don’t even care if we see the laughable ties they all have to one another leveraging their positions.”

U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner on Dec. 28 ruled against Muscogee and Ben Hill counties’ residency challenges of more than 4,000 voters on Georgia election rolls who the counties said had filed change-of-address notices with the U.S. Postal Service. The ruling comes days before the Georgia runoffs that will decide the balance of power in the Senate.

Gardner is the sister of leftist Democrat activist Stacey Abrams. Abrams has denounced past efforts to maintain clean voters rolls. She referred to such efforts as voter disenfranchisement.

Being the sister of a voting rights activist in a voting rights case should be enough for the judge to recuse herself from the case. Gardner, an Obama appointee, refused.

Gardner stopped the Muscogee and Ben Hill county boards of elections from proceeding with challenges to the 4,033 and 152 registered voters respectively, who had filed a national change of address notice with the United States Postal Service, indicating they had moved.

In her ruling, Gardner said that removing voters from the rosters appeared to violate a federal law that requires a voter be given an opportunity to provide written confirmation of a change of address prior to being removed from the list.

Democrat Party attorney Marc Elias, whose group Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit challenging the purges, called Gardner’s decision a “blow to GOP voter suppression.”

In advance of the 2020 election, Elias filed more than 50 lawsuits around the country challenging state election laws.

In a 2018 Tweet, President Donald Trump referred to Elias as the Democrats’ “best Election stealing lawyer.”

The Muscogee County board filed a motion prior to Gardner’s ruling asking her to recuse herself from the case because of her sibling, a strong ally of Joe Biden and an advocate who has “engaged in various highly publicized efforts to increase voter registration and turnout for the 2020 general election in Georgia,” according to the motion.

Abrams is the founder of The New Georgia Project and is also affiliated with the voting group Fair Fight, both of which have been in the midst of litigation over voter rights challenges.

“The Court has reviewed the motion and finds no basis for recusal,” Gardner wrote.

Abraham said on Wednesday: “(Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner) issued a temporary restraining order based on the law and she is going to follow the law and make a decision based on what the law allows. She and I talk about a lot of things. We don’t talk about her job. …She has proven herself to be an ethical leader.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said: “Without even hearing from Muscogee County, a President Obama-appointed judge has decided to overturn the express will of Georgia law and the county elections officers around the state who follow it.”

Raffensperger continued: “Notably, the judge is the sister of Stacey Abrams. On Nov. 18, Stacey Abrams’s organization Fair Fight donated $2.5 million to Senate Majority PAC, for which the plaintiff Majority Forward serves as the nonprofit arm. That donation was the largest to Senate Majority PAC since the November election. According to news reports, Senate Majority PAC is ‘a Democratic super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.’

“That a judge would rule on a case brought by a group heavily funded by her sister is very concerning.”

