Squad of older men destroy team of former U.S. women’s national soccer players, 12-0

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 5, 2023

A team of mostly older men from Great Britain, some retired and in their 40s, destroyed a team of former U.S. women’s soccer players, 12-0, at The Soccer Tournament in Cary, North Carolina on Thursday.

The Wrexham team scored four times in the first 14 minutes and led, 7-0, at the half. Each half was 20 minutes. The standard half is 45 minutes.

The team was composed of mostly former players from the Wales-based Red Dragons, who will play in League 2 next season, which is the fourth tier of professional English soccer.

The independent tournament used a World Cup format with the winning team taking home a $1 million prize.

The U.S. women, coached by famed former player Mia Hamm, was made up mostly of former U.S. National Women’s Team players, including Heather O’Reilly and Lori Lindsey, according to GiveMeSport.

Prior to Thursday’s match, O’Reilly boasted that the older men’s team was “about to go down.”

After the humiliating defeat, O’Reilly changed her tune, claiming “we don’t care.”

The U.S. Women team lost all three matches and were outscored 24-1. Wrexham won the group but lost in the round of 16. Newtown Pride won Sunday’s winner-take-all $1 million championship, 2-0, over SLC FC (complete results here).

NBC broadcast the game and the announcers did all they could to build up the U.S. Women even as they were being dismantled (see below).

“What’s the worst that could happen? We lose 16-0 to Wrexham? We don’t care because we’re living, we’re being bold, we’re being brave.”@HeatherOReilly knows the result isn’t everything. 🙌

📺: @TST7v7 on @peacock pic.twitter.com/ZOkLOAzEpE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 2, 2023

