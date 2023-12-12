Speaker Johnson on Biden impeachment: Six points of evidence ‘cannot be ignored’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 12, 2023

Speaker Mike Johnson said the House will vote on formally opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden on Wednesday.

If the impeachment inquiry receives majority support on the House floor, the inquiry will be formally adopted, a status that Johnson says will help the House’s inquiry obtain information blocked by the White House.

Johnson, a constitutional lawyer and former member of the House Judiciary Committee, cited six cases of mounting evidence against Joe Biden that “cannot be ignored”:

• Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China.

• Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates at least 22 times.

• Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the business.

• Joe Biden received “direct monthly payments” from Hunter Biden’s “Owasco PC” business account, which received “payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies.”

• Investigators flagged the Justice Department’s “deviations” in the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden.

• An FBI FD-1023 form alleges Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe while vice president.

“The House will likely need to go to court to enforce its subpoenas, and opening a formal inquiry – backed by a vote of the full body – puts us in the strongest legal position to gather the evidence and provide transparency to the American people,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the American people have a right to know whether Joe Biden, through his family, “traded official acts for foreign dollars,” whether Biden is compromised and whether he “abused his power” to “impede or obstruct the investigation into Hunter Biden.”

Johnson added: “As we have done all along, House Republicans will continue to follow the facts where they lead.”

