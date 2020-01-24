Soros sounds alarm to globalists in Davos: ‘Fate of world’ hinges on ousting Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2020

The 2020 U.S. presidential election will determine the “fate of the world,” leftist billionaire George Soros said on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The 89-year-old Democratic Party megadonor called for the ouster of President Donald Trump, accusing the American president who has engineered an economy that is the envy of the world of being a “con man” and a “narcissist” who wants the world to “revolve around him.”

“When his fantasy of becoming president became a reality,” his ego swelled, Soros said, adding: “This has turned his narcissism into a malignant disease.”

Soros on Thursday also made the bizarre claim that “Facebook will work to re-elect Trump and Trump will protect Facebook. It makes me very concerned about the outcome of 2020.”

Soros, who donated heavily to Hillary Clinton’s failed campaign in 2016, has yet to endorse a 2020 Democrat candidate. In October, he said that Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the “most qualified to be president,” but stopped short of formally throwing his support behind her.

Soros on Thursday also managed to somehow throw cold water on the blistering Trump economy.

“Trump’s economic team has managed to overheat an already buoyant economy,” Soros said. “The stock market, already celebrating Trump’s military success, is breaking out to reach new heights. But an overheated economy can’t be kept boiling for too long. If all this had happened closer to the elections, it would have assured his re-election.”

Soros said that Trump’s “problem is that the elections are still 10 months away, and in a revolutionary situation, that is a lifetime.”

At last year’s Davos meetings, Soros slammed Trump’s negotiating style, particularly with China. That style culminated this month with Trump and China’s leadership signing Phase One of a landmark trade agreement.

At this year’s event, Soros criticized Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping for the communist government’s use of a totalitarian social credit scoring system on Chinese citizens. Xi is using “artificial intelligence to have total control of his people,” Soros warned. He also mused that China’s president is “trying to exploit” Trump on trade.

Soros’s remarks followed Trump’s speech in which the president touted his America First economic policies as a model for global prosperity.

“A nation’s highest duty is to its own citizens,” Trump said. “Honoring this truth is the only way to build faith and confidence in the market system. Only when governments put their own people first will people be fully invested in their national futures.”

“A pro-worker, pro-citizen, pro-family agenda demonstrates how a nation can thrive when its communities, its companies, its government work together for the good of the whole nation,” Trump said.

Trump also used the speech to reject climate alarmism, which loomed large over this year’s event, partly due to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg’s attendance.

“These alarmists always demand the same thing – absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives,” the president stated. “We’re committed to conserving the majesty of God’s creation and the natural beauty of our world.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: