Soros sees in covid a ‘revolutionary’ opportunity: People are ‘disoriented and scared’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2020

After successfully creating a panic over the coronavirus, leftists can take advantage of “disoriented and scared” citizens to institute “revolutionary” change, which includes removing President Donald Trump and advancing a progressive, globalist agenda, according to leftist billionaire George Soros.

In an Aug. 11 interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, leftist billionaire George Soros referred to Trump as a “transitory phenomenon” and expressed hope that the covid crisis has opened the door for leftists to take the U.S. in a radical direction.

“I would describe it as a revolutionary moment when the range of possibilities is much greater than in normal times,” Soros said.

“What is inconceivable in normal times becomes not only possible but actually happens. People are disoriented and scared.”

Soros, who was being interviewed by the Rome newspaper on the occasion of his 90th birthday, warned that Trump “remains very dangerous,” despite seeing him as transitory, supposedly because of his efforts to stay in power and avoid prosecution.

Soros, who bankrolls numerous liberal and leftist causes through his Open Society Foundation and other funding sources, said:

“Even in the United States, a confidence trickster like Trump can be elected president and undermine democracy from within. But in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules. And above all you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November.”

