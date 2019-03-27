Soros personally donated over $400K to prosecutor who dropped charges against Smollett

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2019

A super PAC which backed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx received $408,000 from leftist billionaire George Soros in 2016, Illinois state campaign finance records show.

Foxx’s office on March 26 announced it was dropping the 16 felony counts in the hate crime hoax case of Jussie Smollett. Foxx’s office explained the decision to drop charges against Smollett by referring to his previous community service.

Soros personally contributed a total of $333,000 to Foxx’s super PAC before the March 15, 2016 primary, and an additional $75,000 after she defeated incumbent Anita Alvarez, state campaign finance records show.

Chicagoist.com reported in 2016 that “Foxx has also found two other sources of cash, in the form of twin $300,000 donations to a Super PAC supporting her called Illinois Safety & Justice. The sole donors to the PAC are … George Soros and a ‘dark-money’ group called Civic Participation Action Fund.”

Foxx ran on a platform of criminal justice reform, telling local ABC News affiliate WLS-7 that she wanted to focus on “restoring faith in our criminal justice system” and “bridging the divide between the community and law enforcement.”

Foxx had formally recused herself from the Smollett case in February because she had spoken with Smollett’s family. The Chicago Tribune later reported that Foxx had asked police to turn the case over to the FBI after an intervention by Tina Tchen, a former chief of staff for former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Soros has funneled millions to support “progressive” candidates throughout the nation in district attorney races who are opposing more traditional law-and-order prosecutors.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2018 that Soros was involved in 21 district attorney races across the country – and that is just the spending that is known. He also contributed money to non-profit organizations engaged in certain political activities but are not required to report donations.

