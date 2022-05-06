Soros-Obama-Clinton globalists mount cancel culture assault on Twitter

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2022

A group of high-profile leftists have signed a joint letter calling on advertisers to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk follows through on his vow to make it a true free speech platform.

The letter was signed by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, several staffers from the Clinton and Obama administrations, major Democrat Party donors, labor unions, the European Union, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s regime in Canada.

“Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized,” the letter states.

Those who dare to advertise on a truly open Twitter would see their company risk “association with a platform amplifying hate, extremism, health misinformation, and conspiracy theorists,” the letter says. “Under Musk’s management, Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation, with your brand attached, polluting our information ecosystem in a time where trust in institutions and news media is already at an all-time low.”

The letter continued: “Your ad dollars can either fund Musk’s vanity project or hold him to account. We call on you to demand Musk uphold these basic standards of community trust and safety, and to pull your advertising spending from Twitter if they are not.”

Musk, in response to the letter, tweeted: “Who funds these organizations that want to control your access to information? Let’s investigate …” He added: “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

The letter was sent on headed paper bearing the logos of Accountable Tech, Media Matters for America, and Ultraviolet.

Accountable Tech is a Washington, D.C.-based organization linked to top Democrats. Jesse Lehrich, a co-founder, once served as a spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. He is also the nephew of former Obama adviser David Axelrod.

Media Matters for America is an organization founded by leftist political operative and longtime Clinton backer David Brock. It is a site which boasts that it is “dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media.”

UltraViolet is a feminist movement that is “mobilized to fight sexism and create a more inclusive world that accurately represents all women, from politics and government to media and pop culture.”

Other signatories, like Access Now, have the support of the Canadian and European governments as well as Soros.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership