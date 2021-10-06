Soros group funded harassment of Arizona Democrat senator

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2021

The open borders activists who followed Arizona Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema into a bathroom and harassed her at Arizona State University are operatives from a group tied financially to leftist billionaire George Soros, reports say.

On Saturday, Sinema was stalked by operatives with the group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA). The group is demanding amnesty for the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States.

LUCHA is financially linked to Soros’s Open Society Foundations, Breitbart News reported on Oct. 5.

LUCHA received $1.5 million from Soros’s Open Society Foundations in 2019, according to Open Society’s database of grants it has issued. In 2019, LUCHA reported revenue of $1.7 million, making Open Society its main funder.

After being pummeled by independent media outlets and on social media, the LUCHA operatives who stalked Sinema defended their actions as necessary.

LUCHA tweeted: “We wouldn’t have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She’s been completely inaccessible. We’re sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.”

According to Arizona law, it is “unlawful for any person to knowingly photograph, videotape, film, [or] digitally record another person without that person’s consent in a restroom, bathroom, locker room, bedroom or other location where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

Sinema denounced the harassment, saying in a statement: “In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have been committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students. Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate.”

Leftists, including those funded by Soros, have targeted Sinema for a stalking campaign because she has vowed to oppose the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package which they hope will include amnesty for illegals. The Senate parliamentarian has twice shot down attempts by Democrats to slip amnesty into the package.

