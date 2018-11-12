Soros-funded ‘Demand Justice’ group offers to ‘help out’, this time in Florida

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2018

An organization tied to leftist billionaire George Soros and founded by former staffers of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign has pitched its tent in Florida to “help out” with the recount effort for Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Demand Justice, which is associated with a “social welfare organization” financed by Soros, asked for “volunteers to help out in a variety of roles in the recount process, including observing at polls, data processing, and logistics organization.”

Days after Nelson appeared to have lost on Nov. 6 to Republican Gov. Rick Scott, a recount was ordered.

Demand Justice, which formed earlier this year, was prominent in helping to lead the opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The group recently advertised that it is seeking supporters who are either in Florida or who can travel there, Breitbart News reported on Nov. 11.

The organization came under media scrutiny for its refusal to disclose its donor list. The Associated Press reported: “Demand Justice was formed just a few months ago and is structured in such a way that it doesn’t have to file annual tax returns. That’s because it’s ‘fiscally sponsored’ by a tax-exempt social welfare organization called the Sixteen Thirty Fund. The Sixteen Thirty Fund files federal tax returns but doesn’t have to disclose the identities of its donors.”

A recent Daily Caller investigation found that Soros’s Open Society Policy Center (OSPC) previously donated some $2.2 million to the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Even before President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee, Demand Justice committed to spending about $5 million to oppose the nominee.

Demand Justice was founded by Brian Fallon, who served as press secretary for the losing 2016 Clinton campaign.

