Soros-backed activists plan ‘to fight like hell’ to ensure Trump loses

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2020

A massive network of George Soros-backed leftist activists is planning to ensure that a legitimate victory by President Donald Trump on Nov. 3 is all but impossible, a report said.

The well-funded activists and progressive groups “are training, organizing, and planning to mobilize millions of Americans should President Trump ‘contest the election results,’ refuse to concede, or claim an early victory,” Joshua Klein reported for Breitbart News on Thursday.

The leftist coalition refers to itself as “Protect the Results” and proclaims that “we cannot ignore the threat that Trump poses to our democracy and a peaceful transition of power.”

The coalition is a joint project of Indivisible and Stand Up America, two leftist groups founded in response to Trump’s 2016 election triumph and whose goals are “to organize and resist Trump’s dangerous agenda” and “to defeat Trump and his enablers.”

“If Trump wants to ignore the will of the people and fight over election results, it’s a fight he’ll get,” said Nelini Stamp, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at the Working Families Party, one of the 80 groups in the resistance coalition.

“Will we be successful? We’re going to fight like hell to make sure we are,” said Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, another Soros-funded group that joined the coalition.

The leftist coalition is pushing the Democrat assumption that election results will be illegitimate absent a huge Joe Biden victory.

Leading Democratic figures have followed suit, laying the groundwork for chaos and mass unrest.

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged Biden not to concede the election “under any circumstances,” while the Democratic presidential candidate said via his handlers that he is confident Trump is “going to try to steal this election.”

“On November 3rd. After you vote, get in the streets! Donald Trump must go and we must make it happen!” reads a post tweeted in August by the leftist ShutDownDC, an “organizing space” partnering with Protect the Results which plans to “rise up to confront the Trump administration’s attacks on democracy” and offers training sessions for coalition members to prepare to take “direct action.”

Both founding groups of the coalition (Indivisible and Stand up America) are part of the Soros-funded Democracy Alliance, the largest network of donors dedicated to building the progressive movement in the U.S., Klein’s report noted.

Democracy Alliance’s large body of donors aggregates resources for “focused investment,” marshalling as much as $80 million per year. In 2017, the alliance developed a “resistance map” — a mix of anti-Trump groups it recommends its members donate to, many of which are now part of Protect the Results.

Other Soros-funded coalition groups include Women’s March, the Working Families Party and the Center for Popular Democracy, a network with over 50 local partners in 32 states, among many others.

Having likened President Trump to a dictator, Soros declared in a recent interview that Trump is dangerous, is “fighting” for his political life, and will do “anything to remain in power.”

Leaders of Protect the Results coalition members have described the battle against Trump’s re-election “as predicated on the unfounded notion that the president has been tirelessly working to undermine the upcoming elections,” Klein wrote.

“He’s [Trump] laying the groundwork now to steal the election; we need to lay the groundwork now to fight back,” said Sarah Dohl, co-founder and chief communications officer at Indivisible.

“Trump is already laying the groundwork by declaring the result rigged, so we are sounding the alarm now,” said Sean Eldridge, president of Stand Up America and co-founder of Protect the Results.

Claiming that, for years, “Trump has sought to undermine our elections again and again,” Elridge stated, “We would mobilize, take to the streets, put pressure on state and local election officials [to make clear that] the U.S. people are not going to let Donald Trump steal this election.”

