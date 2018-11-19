Socialism on the rise amid widespread ignorance about communism’s human toll

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct

Geostrategy-Direct

The American education system needs to do a better job of teaching U.S. students about communism and socialism, a report by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation said.

“The American public lacks a serious understanding and education regarding socialism and communism,” the foundation said in a statement reinforced by the White House.

“Most people continue to woefully underestimate the death toll of communism. It follows that only half of Americans can identify Cuba as a communist country, not to mention that 41 percent of Americans do not consider North Korea communist.”

President Donald Trump on Nov. 7 marked the National Day for the Victims of Communism by releasing a statement from the White House saying: “We honor the memory of the more than 100 million people who have been killed and persecuted by communist totalitarian regimes. We also reaffirm our steadfast support for those who strive for peace, prosperity, and freedom around the world.”

“Communism subordinates inherent human rights to the purported well-being of all, resulting in the extermination of religious freedom, private property, free speech, and, far too often, life,” Trump said.

A Gallup poll made public in August found that for the first time in over a decade of polling, U.S. Democrats favored socialism over capitalism.

Democratic socialists, those who seek to impose socialism through elections, have gained popularity in recent years in the U.S.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a democratic socialist, gave Hillary Clinton a tough primary run in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Millennials also have shown greater interest in socialism, according to recent polling data.

