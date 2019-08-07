Sister of El Paso shooting victim condemns ‘evil people’ for politicizing tragedy

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2019

A woman who lost a brother and sister-in-law in the mass shooting in El Paso is livid that Democrats are politicizing the tragedy and also took local Democrat leaders to task for saying President Donald Trump is not welcome in the city.

Trump planned to visit both El Paso and Dayton on Aug. 7 to pass on condolences to those affected as well as praise the first responders.

Vibora (Deborah) Anchondo’s brother Andre was killed when he shielded his wife, Jordan, and two-month-old son from the killer’s gunfire. Jordan was also killed while protecting her newborn baby, who survived.

Anchondo wrote on Facebook: “It’s such a shame that two of our local politicians (I refuse to say their names as they don’t deserve it) are saying that our President is not welcome on Wednesday. I cannot believe how these monsters are using the tragic event to push their political agenda.

“I lost my brother and sister-in-law on Saturday. My family and I are living a horrible nightmare. The visit from our President will be more than comforting to my family. He will not be here for a political agenda. The two monsters from El Paso, who do not deserve to be mentioned by name nor even the nicknames I have for them, are just pure evil. My brother’s body was still laying at Walmart on Saturday night when they decided to make this into a political issue and push their agenda by blaming our President for this. Rather than focusing on the situation and the individual who destroyed the lives of many, these evil people selfishly turned this into a political war. I’m equally as angered by those two as I am with the person who took my brother and his wife from me, typing this I think I feel more animosity towards those two evil politicians.”

Texas Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar, whose congressional district includes El Paso, said on Aug. 5 that Trump “is not welcome” in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“It is shocking to me that [President Trump] is so utterly self-aware, and this is why, from my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning,” Escobar told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke has repeatedly said in both television interviews and on his Twitter account that Trump is responsible for the massacre. On Aug. 7, he tweeted again that “22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I.”

Trump tweeted: “Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!”

