Silencing Trump: Facebook blocks White House social media director

March 19, 2019

Facebook is blocking the White House digital director whose unofficial mandate is to do an end run on a media establishment propagating non-stop negative coverage of his boss.

On March 18, White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. was temporarily blocked from making public Facebook comments. President Donald Trump on March 19 said he plans to look into the matter.

Scavino posted a screenshot of the ban with the caption, “Dear Facebook – AMAZING. WHY ARE YOU STOPPING ME from replying to comments followers have left me – on my own Facebook Page!!?? People have the right to know. Why are you silencing me??? Please LMK! Thanks.”

Facebook had told Scavino in a message that “some of your comments have been reported as spam,” and that “to avoid getting blocked again,” he should “make sure your posts are in line with the Facebook Community Standards.”

The message from Facebook did not specify which of Scavino’s comments were flagged or what standard they had violated.

Trump tweeted: “I will be looking into this! #StopTheBias”

Facebook has recently faced accusations of censoring individuals, the majority of whom are conservatives.

The Washington Examiner wrote in a March 19 editorial: “Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly defended ‘deeply offensive’ free speech on the website, arguing that even Holocaust deniers have a right to express their views on the platform. Recent revelations suggest that this public defense of free expression is a farce, and completely contradicted by systematic Facebook practices to quash conservative opinion.”

While conservative voices are said to be the main targets for Facebook censorship, the platform did take a shot at Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren has advocated breaking up what she believes is Facebook and Amazon’s monopoly. Her ads which called for splitting up the social media monopoly on Facebook were briefly taken down.

Warren tweeted: “Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let’s start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power. Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn’t dominated by a single censor. #BreakUpBigTech.”

