Silence from Dr. Fauci over sudden death of vaccinated 13-year-old boy

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2021

Asked by one of his many Big Media disciples during a recent interview about Americans who choose not to get the vaccine, Covid messiah Anthony Fauci said: “You’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.”

Get over it?

Does that apply to the family of 13-year-old Jacob Clynick, who died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Pfizer vaccine dose?

Even some of Fauci’s fawning fans in corporate media are beginning to report on the thousands of reported adverse reactions to the Covid jab.

“CDC issues warning after a connection is found between COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation in young adults,” CBS8 wrote.

“FDA to Add Warning to Pfizer, Moderna Vax After CDC Finds ‘Likely’ Link With Rare Heart Condition,” NBC7 wrote.

“F.D.A. Attaches Warning of Rare Nerve Syndrome to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine,” The New York Times wrote.

“FDA adds new warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine related to rare autoimmune disorder,” The Washington Post wrote.

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted in a July 15 op-ed: “The risks are low, but high enough to affix the warning: According to the FDA, the J&J vaccine brings with it a potential to develop Guillain-Barre syndrome. Feds have so far found 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre victims with the common denominator of taking the one-dose J&J shot; 95% of those people were sent to the hospital, in serious condition.”

The FDA said in a statement.“[T]he available evidence suggests an association” between the vaccine and Guillain-Barre, but not yet a “causal relationship,”

In other words, Chumley wrote “Get over it, as the mighty Dr. Fauci might say. ‘What is the problem?’ — as the mighty Dr. Fauci might ask.”

Chumley continued: “Does the fed not know that American people actually pay attention to this stuff — and respond accordingly? It’s called free choice; free will; or, in a word — freedom. Here in America, individuals have the liberty to dictate their own course of health and decide their own path of medical treatments. And if Americans have concerns about taking the path of medical treatment recommended by the government, by the medical bureaucrats or even by their own personal health professionals, so be it. That’s the right of Americans.

“That’s the right of American parents to exercise with their children, too. That’s not political. That’s a God-given right. And as the fate of poor 13-year-old Jacob Clynick shows, it’s a God-given right that could very well bring life versus death results.”

Dr. Fauci, Chumley added, “wants us to get over it. But America should keep demanding answers, and exercising free choice, and resisting, resisting, resisting pinhead calls for vaccine mandates, until the questions about safety and effectiveness are truly vetted. Or, until the vaccines are moved from emergency use authorization category into full-approved-use category. Or, until the military forces its troops to get the shot. Or, at the least, until little 13-year-old vaccinated boys stop dying.”

