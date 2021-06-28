Sidney Powell: State legislators have ‘power to recall electors’ over fraudulent election

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell said that a remedy for a potentially stolen election is that state legislators can “recall electors” if it is determined the election was fraudulent.

“I think it’s certainly important for people to understand what happened here, and the more information we can get about that the better. It’s particularly important for our state legislators to understand it because they have the power to recall the electors for fraud,” Powell said in an interview on Lindell TV with conservative “Frank” host Brannon Howse.

“Fraud officiates or disposes of everything — undoes everything that wrongfully happens as a result of that fraud,” Powell said.

Last month, during her appearance at a “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference in Dallas, Powell discussed what would happen if forensic audits like the one in Maricopa County, Arizona prove massive voter fraud occurred during the 2020 election.

Donald Trump “can simply be reinstated,” Powell told the audience.

(View Powell’s Lindell TV interview in its entirety here.)

