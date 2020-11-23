Sidney Powell ousted? Not so fast

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2020

Propagandists had a field day on Sunday after the Trump campaign issued a press release which noted that Sidney Powell is not a member of the campaign’s legal team.

The New York Times blared: “Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on Voting”. The Times added: “President Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the president’s baseless challenges to vote counts.”

Other corporate media outlets claimed that the Trump legal team had cut ties with, disavowed, or distanced itself from Powell.

Not so fast.

Powell issued a statement on Monday, saying that she was never formally retained by the Trump campaign nor did she ever bill the campaign. Powell said she is continuing the work she started on massive election fraud and plans to file a lawsuit this week.

Powell responded to the Trump team’s release, saying: “I understand today’s press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon.”

“My intent has always been to expose all the fraud I could find and let the chips fall where they may–whether it be upon Republicans or Democrats,” Powell added. “The evidence I’m compiling is overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates. We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week. It will be epic.”

Powell continued: “We will not allow this great Republic to be stolen by communists from without and within or our votes altered or manipulated by foreign actors in Hong Kong, Iran, Venezuela, or Serbia, for example, who have neither regard for human life nor the people who are the engine of this exceptional country. The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids”.

Gen. Michael Flynn, who knows full well how effective Powell is in a courtroom, tweeted: “@SidneyPowell1 has been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. She understands the WH press release & agrees with it. She is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed #WeThePeople of our votes for President Trump & other Republican candidates.”

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted: “@SidneyPowell1 & I are more alike than we are different. We are fighting different legal battles for the same clients – We The People. The People voted overwhelmingly to re-elect @realDonaldTrump All interests are aligned.”

Newsmax host Rob Schmidt defended Powell over her recent claims: “This is a strange little situation for the Republican party right now. As far as Sidney Powell goes I don’t believe her, I don’t disbelieve her. I don’t know what to make of it. Like you said and like we just said, she has a tremendous career as a federal prosecutor, had her own private practice. Do I actually think Sidney Powell at her age after her career is going to go out there and just start spouting conspiracy theories? I don’t. I just don’t see that happening.”

