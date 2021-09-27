Sidney Powell lawsuit charges Dominion sought to destroy critics’ reputations

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2021

In January, Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell, seeking at least $1.3 billion for what it claims were Powell’s “wild accusations” that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden.

Powell and Defending the Republic have now filed a counterclaim against Dominion, alleging it abused the legal process in its lawsuit and sought through “lawfare” to destroy the reputations of those who were critical of the voting systems company.

According to the complaint filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, documents point to features within Dominion machines which expressly provide for remote access to real-time election results; remote access to adjudicate votes or to flip votes; deletion of audit logs and votes; and other vulnerabilities.

Through the counterclaim, Powell argues that Dominion brought the case against her, her law firm, and Defending the Republic (the nonprofit of which she is the president and founder), “to punish her for speaking out, to smear her reputation and impair her credibility, to deflect public attention from the truth of the fraud in the election, and to punish her for drawing attention to the vulnerabilities in Dominion’s machines and software,” Defending the Republic said in a press release.

Powell said: “The filing today demonstrates the great lengths Dominion went to suppress the truth, intimidate those who spoke out against the company, and quash free speech. I am continuing to stand by my belief that the results of the 2020 election were rife with fraud through the electronic voting systems, and the truth will come out.”

Defending the Republic said the complaint highlights “ways in which Dominion set out to silence its critics, stop any negative discussion of the company, and conceal damaging facts regarding Dominion’s own patents and instruction manual.”

Powell’s counterclaim asserts that in an effort to avoid having these underlying facts surface in the public dialogue, Dominion developed a public relations strategy through litigation.

“As a part of its ‘lawfare’ campaign, Dominion filed billion-dollar-plus lawsuits against separate defendants at critical and strategically planned times,” the press release noted. “It also sent over 150 cease and desist preservation letters to those who criticized Dominion in any way, including witnesses, experts, and even clients of Sidney Powell, P.C. Dominion’s goal was simple: silence the negative press, change the public narrative to its $1.3 billion assault against Sidney Powell, and conceal the truth of the vulnerabilities of the Dominion machine fraud in the election.”

