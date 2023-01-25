‘Sick’ family: The story behind Hunter’s $50,000 rent payments if you really want to know

by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2023

The so-called “fact checkers” have made it clear that Hunter Biden wasn’t paying his father $50,000 in monthly rent to live at the family’s Delaware home.

Of course, several facts were left out of the “fact checkers” reports.

Why Hunter Biden lied about the rent payment is detailed in a Jan. 25 report on a “sick” Biden family by The Washington Free Beacon.

A 2018 form on which Hunter Biden claims to have spent nearly $50,000 a month on rent surfaced from the so-called “laptop from hell.”

Joe Biden’s Wilmington house is listed on the form as Hunter Biden’s address, “raising questions about whether he was using rent payments to pass money to his father,” the Free Beacon’s report said.

The rent money, $49,910, was actually a reference to rental payment for a Washington, D.C. office space used by Hunter Biden.

“But the story of the document is more absurd, involving Biden family favor trading, scorned relatives, and an ultimately failed effort to get Hunter Biden’s troubled cousin a new probation officer,” the Free Beacon noted.

The origin of the document was traced by the Free Beacon to an attachment in a July 27, 2018 email from Hunter Biden to a luxury apartment complex in Los Angeles.

While Hunter Biden said the apartment would be for him, it was actually for his down-on-her-luck cousin, Caroline Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden’s brother Jim and his wife, Sara.

Caroline Biden pleaded guilty in 2017 to buying more than $100,000 worth of makeup with a stolen credit card. She was sentenced to two years of probation which she wanted to serve in Los Angeles.

She texted Hunter Biden on July 26, 2018, from a New York City probation office, telling him she urgently needed a California address so her lawyer could transfer her probation there.

“Keeping Caroline Biden out of prison was a Biden family affair and Hunter Biden was at the center of the effort,” the Free Beacon noted. “He moved to the West Coast at least in part to escape family drama, he explained in a July 17 message, saying his sister-in-law and former lover Hallie Biden had asked him to leave the state of Delaware. His day to day in California, text messages and passages from his 2021 autobiography reveal, was largely spent cooking up batches of crack cocaine and negotiating rates with prostitutes. But Joe Biden, according to a text from Caroline Biden to Hunter Biden, thought Hunter Biden was a ‘good influence’ on her.”

“Your dad thinks you’re a good influence which you are,” Caroline Biden wrote in a text message to Hunter Biden on July 20, 2018.

In text messages, Caroline Biden repeatedly referred to Hunter Biden as her “partner in crime.”

Hunter Biden, Caroline Biden said, was the only family member she felt she could talk to, because “the majority of my family thinks I’m nuts and untalktoable.” She complained that “our family’s sick,” that she had “no relationship with my nuclear family,” and that she had to “do everything on my fucking own,” including finding a place to live in California.

Before Caroline Biden reached out to Hunter Biden for help, her father, Jim Biden, had asked Hunter Biden for help with the situation. “I need help with Caroline, she is off the rails,” Jim Biden told Hunter Biden in a July 13 message.

The form, which has become the subject much intrigue, “was riddled with erroneous declarations,” the Free Beacon noted. Those declarations included Hunter Biden’s claim to have paid $49,910 in monthly rent. The figure matches the down payment his firm paid for Washington, D.C., office space at the beginning of its lease, as well as the amount the firm paid quarterly to rent the office space in the House of Sweden building on K Street, according to emails with the office building.

The form also declares that Hunter Biden had never been convicted of a crime or had a charge expunged from his record, though on at least one occasion he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and had the charge expunged from his record.

As for Hunter Biden’s efforts to get his cousin to California, “they were a failure, and then he fell off the map,” the Free Beacon noted.

What Caroline Biden did next is unclear, but it appears she never left Pennsylvania. She was arrested for driving under the influence in the state in September 2020, but managed to avoid serving time after negotiating a plea bargain.

