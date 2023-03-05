Show them the money: Biden issues digital currency executive order

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2023

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab envisions a future where governments via digital currencies will be able to track every citizen’s income and purchase history in real time and to limit what a person may spend depending upon government-determined social credit scores.

By issuing the little noticed Executive Order 14067, Joe Biden steered the United States closer to Schwab’s vision.

The Biden order, titled “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” includes language that allows the Federal Reserve System to “explore” the possibility of introducing digital currency into the U.S.

“This means that your cash becomes so much colored paper. That would not be the only catastrophic impact on our society and the nation’s economy,” Lawrence Kadish wrote for The Gatestone Institute on March 1.

Under this new digital currency, any transfer of funds to family, friends, charities, or clients would be able to be tracked by the nation’s central bank that issued this virtual money. Big Brother will be in your wallet every hour of every day. You will not be able to buy a stick of gum without a Federal Reserve computer knowing where, when, and to whom you just put down a buck.”

Supporters claim that Team Biden is merely introducing the subject of digital currency into the public debate and is weighing the options.

“Apologists for the White House insist that the Executive Order does not implement digital currency or give Washington the power to control it,” Kadish wrote. “Assuming that is true, what it does accomplish is to introduce the possibility of even considering a currency move so radical, so profound, and so disruptive that it make George Orwell’s ‘1984’ nightmare novel a day in the park?”

Kadish continued: “We should be rightfully concerned about inflation, energy independence, aggressor nations armed with nuclear weapons, and woke public policies that denigrate the very foundation of this great country. But these are jabs compared to the enormous destructive power of a digital currency ‘option’ slipped into Executive Order 14067.

“Nations have risen and fallen far from the battlefield, their destinies determined by their economic policies.

“We should bring our collective outrage to confront even the idea of introducing digital currency in America’s future: if it becomes reality, we will not recognize our democracy.”

As for Schwab, The Gatestone Institute’s J.B. Shurk noted on March 1 that his and the WEF’s “mission objective is remarkably simple: the smartest, best people in the world should rule everyone else.”

Schwab and the WEF have nominated themselves as the rulers of all. If they “clan pull it off, they will do so by using technology to enfeeble, rather than empower, the human race. Already, people have become familiar with the new terms of their future enslavement. … central bank digital currencies,” Shurk wrote.

Shurk continued: “If Schwab’s World Economic Forum intends to usher in an AI-powered Utopia where he can be ‘the master of the world,’ then he has little use for human beings. In a very real sense, humans become nothing more than ‘things’ to be counted, shuffled, categorized, tagged, monitored, manipulated, and controlled. They become nothing more than cogs in the WEF’s great trans-humanist, technocratic machine — useful for a time, perhaps, but ultimately a burden to feed and house and logically expendable… humans are just in the way. Should the World Economic Forum get its centralized Utopia, the ‘thingification’ of the human race will be a giant step toward its eventual disposal.”

