‘Shocking’: Gov. Cuomo says most new coronavirus cases are people who stayed home

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2020

Most of New York’s new coronavirus hospitalizations are people who have been sheltering at home, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on May 6. The news is the latest blow to the models and the health “experts” that have guided the nation’s economy into freefall.

Calling the data “shocking,” Cuomo said during his daily press briefing that a survey of 100 New York hospitals involving approximately 1,000 patients showed 66 percent of new hospital admissions were patients who “were literally at home.” Nursing homes ranked second for new admissions at 18 percent.

“If you notice, 18 percent of the people came from nursing homes, less than 1 percent came from jail or prison, 2 percent came from the homeless population, 2 percent from other congregate facilities, but 66 percent of the people were at home, which is shocking to us,” the governor told reporters.

“This is a surprise. Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” he added. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

As of May 6, New York had around 319,000 coronavirus cases and 19,415 deaths.

Related: Judicial Watch files lawsuit for Dr. Fauci and WHO records, May 4, 2020

The new date from New York “makes clear what the clear-thinking have been thinking for weeks: time to get back to a normal America. And not a ‘new normal’ of nanny government, or executive overreach, or police state-like surveillance, either. The old normal, the one where individual freedoms reign, worked just fine,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted.

imagine if our complete self-annihilation was for nothing. https://t.co/a9fCXgKPQv — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) May 7, 2020

During his May 5 coronavirus briefing, the Democrat governor said that health care workers who traveled from across the country to volunteer to help fight the outbreak in New York will have to pay New York state taxes.

Cuomo said the state isn’t “in a position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit. So there’s a lot of good things I’d like to do, and if we get federal funding, we can do, but it would be irresponsible for me to sit here looking at a $13 billion deficit and say I’m gonna spend more money, when I can’t even pay the essential services.”

In late March, Cuomo made a plea to the nation’s health care workers to “please come help us in New York right now. We need relief,” NPR reported.

Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization that sent volunteers to New York to set up a temporary hospital, wasn’t aware that their organization would have to pay the state income tax.

“Our financial comptroller called me, and he said, ‘Do you know that all of you are going to be liable for New York state income tax?’ Ken Isaacs, the vice president of the organization told PIX 11. “I said, ‘What?’ ”

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, nonresidents who work in the state for more than 14 days must pay state income taxes. New York has one of the highest state income taxes in the country, ranging from 4 percent to 8.82 percent, according to Business Insider.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea stated outright that people are not permitted to gather for protests in public in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re talking about some of the values we hold in the highest regard in this country and certainly in this city, the right for people to gather, the right to free speech and the right to protest,” Shea said during a Monday press briefing. “But now comes the bad news, we’re in a pandemic and executive orders have been issued, these are laws that have been passed down through executive order to keep people alive, while we greatly, greatly respect the right of people to protest, there should not be protests taking place in the middle of a pandemic by gathering outside and putting people at risk.”

The announcement came a day after the Reclaim Pride LGBT advocacy group protested Mount Sinai hospital’s relationship with the Samaritan Purse Christian organization, which set up a field hospital in Central Park for COVID-19 patients in an effort to reduce Mount Sinai’s load.

“People who want to make their voices heard, there are plenty of ways to do it without gathering in person,” de Blasio said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: