Shock report: Texas National Guard helping shuttle illegal aliens across border

Illegal aliens are pouring across our beleaguered southern border in a nightmarish fashion truly reminiscent of French author Jean Raspail’s oft-referenced 1973 prophetic novel “The Camp of the Saints.” Amid the storm, new regulations have just been announced by the installed Biden administration’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that make it clear: this nation’s immigration laws will not be enforced.

Fox News’s Lara Logan accurately accessed the ghastly ramifications of the new directive:

This is the end of American sovereignty – affirmation to the world that the US is now an open border. This is a violation of USC 1325. Acc to law enforcement there are now at least 60 -70 000 illegal immigrants in the Darian Gap making their way to the US. https://t.co/d7TBG3UL8x — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 30, 2021

Mayorkas directly states in the official Sept. 30 government release unveiling these “New Immigration Enforcement Priorities”:

“For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment of the individual and take into account the totality of the facts and circumstances,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “In exercising this discretion, we are guided by the knowledge that there are individuals in our country who have been here for generations and contributed to our country’s well-being, including those who have been on the frontline in the battle against COVID, lead congregations of faith, and teach our children. As we strive to provide them with a path to status, we will not work in conflict by spending resources seeking to remove those who do not pose a threat and, in fact, make our Nation stronger.”

There is also recognition that the majority of the more than 11 million undocumented or otherwise removable noncitizens in the United States have been contributing members of our communities across the country for years. The fact an individual is a removable noncitizen will not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them. The Department’s personnel are to use their discretion and focus the Department’s enforcement resources in a more targeted way.

In other words, the federal government has clearly demonstrated that it will not secure this nation from the wave of illegal aliens advancing upon it.

Border states that are on the front line of this invasion are being left to fend for themselves. Yet Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, despite talking tough, has not come close to fully deploying his National Guard to combat the onslaught against the Lone Star State.

Stars and Stripes reported Sept. 30 that:

Texas National Guard will more than double its troop levels at the state’s border with Mexico to about 2,500 service members during the next month to conduct security and build a border barrier under the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott.

That’s all? There are 19,000 troops in the Texas Guard.

Then again, if a stunning new report out of Texas is true, Abbott’s National Guard may only makes things worse.

The Texas Scorecard shockingly reported Sept. 30 on an eyewitness claim that Texas National Guard soldiers are actively helping illegals cross the border and make their way into the U.S.:

A [retired] county judge visiting Texas’ southern border alleges the Texas National Guard is being used to “aid and abet illegal border crossings,” providing pictures to back up [the] claims.

As part of “Operation Lone Star,” a small number of Texas National Guard troops have been used to ostensibly assist Texas Department of Public Safety Officers and U.S. Border Patrol amid the massive spike in illegal crossings this year.

The retired judge related to the news site what he observed at the border:

This past weekend on September 25, former Collin County Judge Keith Self told Texas Scorecard he traveled with a group to visit the border at two known crossing points, one in La Joya and another in Roma.

“I watched approximately 150 illegal immigrants raft across the Rio Grande River at Roma, Texas. They were met on U.S. sovereign territory by the Texas National Guard, who helped them out of the rafts and up the steep bank, then moved them into town to meet the Border Control agents who then processed them into America,” said Self.

“Our National Guard is being used to aid and abet illegal border crossings. I do not believe that I watched rogue National Guard soldiers openly assisting illegal immigration.”

Rather than turn the illegals around, pictures taken and provided by Self appear to show them being greeted and assisted off their rafts.

“Self described the scene as follows,” the Scorecard continued:

“The operation was brazenly efficient. Cars arrive at regular intervals at the drop-off point in Mexico. Two rafts openly transport them across the river. Texas National Guard soldiers meet them at the U.S. take-out point and escort them to the Border Patrol collection point for processing. They arrive dry and clean with commercially produced wristbands that include an individual identifying number.”

“These illegal immigrants were part of a sophisticated operation,” the site concludes:

Self provided a photo of one of these wristbands, with the word “entregas” written on it — a Spanish word meaning “deliveries.”

There have already been red flags flapping concerning Abbott and the Texas Guard. In June, WorldTribune reported that the Texas State Guard had been ordered to undergo training on “extremism”:

Knowledge of the training first surfaced on senatorial candidate and Texas State Guardsman Andy Hopper’s website, as reported by WorldTribune. In his remarks, Hopper summed up the event as:

“A case of leadership boldly weaponizing the chain of command to indoctrinate a left-wing political agenda of cultural Marxism, critical race theory, and moral relativism upon Military Forces of the State of Texas.”

Who authorized this?

WorldTribune confirmed Hopper’s statement that “[t]he reporting structure is complex, but the bottom line is that the State Guard only reports to the Governor of Texas and cannot be federalized.”

Also, despite the fact that Abbott in August issued an executive order to ban vaccine mandates in Texas, Guard members are indeed currently facing just such a demand.

The Texan reported Sept. 28:

On August 24, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum to the nation’s military branches ordering a coronavirus vaccination mandate. Though an order applied at the national level, Texas’ National Guard (TXNG) branches have begun enforcing the mandate, pushing their members to receive vaccinations before various deadlines.

The Texas Military Department issued a directive on September 27, signed by Major General Tracy Norris, to follow through on the order.

“Every [servicemember] who is NOT otherwise exempt will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure our Soldiers/Airmen and Units are ready to fight and win,” the directive reads, adding that every servicemember without exemption must be vaccinated by June of 2022.

As The Texan details, the mandate is causing extreme anxiety within the ranks:

And the orders have received push back within the ranks. In an affidavit obtained by The Texan, Lt. Colonel Peter Chambers, Task Force Surgeon for Operation Lone Star, called the mandate a problem for him “personally and professionally.”

Chambers is a Special Forces Qualified Army Flight Surgeon and served as the State of Texas Military Department’s Liaison to Governor Abbott’s COVID-19 task force.

“[B]ased upon risk stratification along with treatment modalities in existence, the introduction of a substance which is still in a phase III trial is not necessary, and introduces increased risk factors for the known side effects exhibited by this phase III trial,” he added.

Texans concerned about the alarming threat facing their state at this very moment should be posing three urgent questions to their Republican governor:

Given the federal government’s unconcealed deliberate abrogation of duty on the matter, why are you not fully utilizing the Texas National Guard to secure the state’s border from foreign invaders? Is the Texas National Guard helping illegals cross the border, as alleged by a former county judge? Why are you allowing federal authorities who refuse to secure the border to issue coercive coronavirus vaccine mandates on the Texas Guard that will only thin its ranks and thus hinder its ability to protect the state during a time of dire emergency?

