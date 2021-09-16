Shock poll: Even 45 percent of Democrats agree Jan. 6 detainees are ‘political prisoners’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 16, 2021

According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 49 percent of respondents said that those jailed for violence and other charges for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 “riot” at the U.S. Capitol are being held as “political prisoners.” Shockingly, that includes 45 percent of Democrats.

Some 30 percent “strongly” agree that the detainees are “political prisoners,” according to the poll released on Tuesday.

The survey is likely to draw even more attention to this weekend’s “Justice for J6” rally, Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

The poll also found more agree that the FBI’s Jan. 6 dragnet is targeting “patriots.”

Asked to agree or disagree with this statement: “The Department of Justice and the FBI have targeted, imprisoned, and persecuted non-violent American patriots,” 48 percent agreed, and 46 percent disagreed.

“The findings are surprising considering the general negative media coverage of the pro-Trump riots that led to the U.S. Capitol Police killing of one protester, Ashli Babbitt, as she tried to enter the House floor,” Bedard wrote.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Federalist that the Sept. 18 rally at the U.S. Capitol is a “setup” and said media would use it as an excuse to bash Republicans regardless of its outcome.

“On Saturday, that’s a setup,” Trump said, referring to the rally. “If people don’t show up they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up they’ll be harassed.”

Here is Look Ahead America’s Attendee Guidance for the #JusticeforJ6 Rally on Saturday, September 18 at noon at the US Capitol. For more information, go to https://t.co/kKZkynFdZE. pic.twitter.com/3yfLfR4dxo — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) September 10, 2021

