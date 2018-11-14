She’s back: Hillary invades Florida as state launches criminal investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2018

Florida was not good to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Now it’s payback time.

In a memo from her Onward Together group, Clinton asked for funds to send lawyers and activists to Florida to assist in the recount.

Clinton’s memo, on behalf of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), came not long after a former aide said that she will enter the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said a criminal investigation has been launched into allegations of election fraud in the Sunshine State.

“There have been so many allegations, and right now that’s all that they are – they’re allegations,” Bondi told Fox News on Nov. 13.

Amid the intense post-election confusion in the sunshine state, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush called for the removal of Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes.

Snipes, a Democrat, was appointed by Bush to fill a vacancy over a decade ago.

“There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process,” Bush tweeted on Oct. 12. “Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts.”

A court ruled Snipes violated election law by destroying paper ballots after 12 months, instead of the legally mandated 22 months.

The Sun-Sentinel also reported that Snipes had posted election results before polls closed.

Clinton said in the memo: “The DSCC is currently deploying lawyers and organizers down to Florida to make sure that Senator Nelson has whatever legal support, staff capacity, and voter protection resources he needs to win this fight – and investing in their work is the best way you can have an impact. Chip in $25 to defend Democrats like Bill Nelson.”

Machine recounts were ordered in the Senate race between Republican Rick Scott and Democratic Incumbent Nelson and in the gubernatorial contest between Republican Rick DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum. Scott and DeSantis were ahead after the Election Day vote count.

The results of the machine recount are due by 3 p.m. on Nov. 15, per state law.

Races in Florida under a margin of 0.5 percentage points go to a machine recount and if, after that recount, they are under a margin of 0.25 percentage points, a hand recount takes place.

Bondi said prosecutors from her office have gone to various locations to investigate vote fraud claims and that people can contact a tip hotline launched by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, at (850) 410-7240.

“If folks feel that they have seen evidence of fraud, call that in. We are clearly doing an investigation. We have made no conclusions. But this is about the integrity of our election process, and wherever it leads, we want to be sure that voters know that our process is going to be fair and legal,” Bondi said.

