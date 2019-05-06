She was robbed: Hillary Clinton sums up factors that led to her defeat

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2019

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has so far blamed her 2016 election loss on misogyny, white resentment, the FBI, sexism, the National Rifle Association, Vladimir Putin, the media, Barack Obama, husbands pressuring their wives to vote for Trump, Bernie Sanders, WikiLeaks, and Jill Stein.

During an “Evening with the Clintons” event in Los Angeles on May 4, Clinton didn’t add to the blame list. She claimed that the election was just downright “stolen” from her.

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” Clinton said.

Though the Mueller report definitively stated there was no Russia-Trump collusion, Clinton also warned that Russia will re-engage and try to assist President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

She said she has told candidates, “there would still be factors that would undermine a legitimate election.”

Clinton’s comments follow new details from a recently released update to New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker’s book “Obama: The Call of History”, which said former President Obama blamed Clinton for Trump’s 2016 victory, seeing it as a “personal insult,” and pinned it specifically on his former secretary of state’s “scripted, soulless campaign.”

Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, the price of tickets for Bill and Hillary Clinton’s speaking tour have dropped significantly since it was announced in November.

Tickets were going for as little as $20 on the secondary market, the Post reported.

The best seats in the house at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on May 3 “could be had for $829, a steep 54 percent drop from the $1,785 that the former first couple fetched when the tour was announced in early November,” the Post said. “But organizers soon had to slash listed prices and even offer discount ducats through Groupon to boost sales.”

