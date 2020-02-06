‘Sham Act’: Alabama Republican calls for GAO audit of partisan impeachment

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2020

A Republican lawmaker is asking the Government Accountability Office (GAO) for a full account of the money, time, and loss pf productivity “wasted” on the Democrats’ partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama on Thursday introduced the Statement of Harm to the American Majority (SHAM) Act.

Byrne’s office said in a press release:

“The SHAM Act, which enjoys the support of 26 co-sponsors, requires the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to conduct an audit of the use of funds and loss of government productivity for both the Legislative Branch and the Executive Branch due to the impeachment inquiry and trial of President Trump. The audit must include costs, time spent, expenses, and estimations on [the] loss of productivity.”

The bill requires that the GAO issue a report of its findings 180 days after lawmakers approve the act.

The statement from Byrnes’ office noted:

“Tragically, there was no bigger loser in the Democrats’ impeachment sham than the American people. The SHAM Act will determine the true costs of this taxpayer-funded political hit job that kept Congress from addressing real issues that actually matter to the American people. The American people deserve to see just how much time and money was wasted on this sham, so the Democrats can be held accountable for what they have done to our country.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: