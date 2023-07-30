Set to testify, Devon Archer in hiding after being spurned by the Bidens he loyally served

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2023

Devon Archer, who is set on Monday to give Congress bombshell evidence against the Biden family, is now “in hiding” after receiving “threats,” a source close to him told DailyMail.com.

There are threat and then there is the long arm of the U.S. Department of Justice. “The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP,” New York Post reporter Miranda Devine tweeted.

Why is Devon Archer the subject of such intense interest? Archer was a longtime Biden family acolyte. He was Hunter Biden’s best fried and business partner who helped rake in millions of dollars for the Biden family via deals with Ukraine, China, and Russia.

Archer even met with then-Vice President Joe Biden in the White House and was pictured alongside him on the golf course. He served with Hunter Biden on the board of the Ukraine energy firm Burisma.

But messages on Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop show his close partnership with Archer began to fall apart in March of 2019. At that time, Archer was trying to overturn his conviction and sentence of one year plus a day in prison on fraud charges.

In a message obtained from the laptop, Archer writes Hunter Biden: “Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try to put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our partners are asking out here.”

“Devon Archer, 49, has been forced to flee both his Long Island and Brooklyn homes, he told friends – but still plans to testify to the House Oversight Committee on Monday,” the report said. “Archer partnered with Hunter on multiple shady overseas deals, and was subpoenaed by the committee in June to testify.”

Related — Devon Archer: Vice President Biden frequently joined business phone meetings with Hunter, July 24, 2023

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported that Archer has information about meetings Hunter Biden organized that Archer attended. She said that Archer can testify that Joe Biden was on phone calls in those meetings. Archer, Devine said, witnessed the meetings and “there are up to a dozen of these speakerphone calls” in Hunter Biden’s international business dealings, in which Joe Biden was brought into the meetings via speakerphone.

News broke on Sunday that Archer had on Saturday received a letter from the Department of Justice to the Southern District of New York requesting that he report to prison to begin serving his sentence.

Archer intends to report to Congress on Monday as planned, his attorney said, according to a Politico report: “We are aware of speculation that the Department of Justice’s weekend request to have Mr. Archer report to prison is an attempt by the Biden administration to intimidate him in advance of his meeting with the House Oversight Committee. To be clear, Mr. Archer does not agree with that speculation. In any case, Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators.”

The letter asks for a date to be set for Archer to report to prison after a 2018 conviction on charges to defraud a Native American tribe. Archer is still appealing the conviction, as he has been doing since the ruling. Archer’s sentence was upheld by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Signed by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, the letter states that “…the Government respectfully requests that the defendant be ordered to surrender, at a date and time determined by the Court, to a facility designated by the Bureau of Prisons to commence his term of imprisonment. The Government has conferred with counsel for the defendant about this request and asked that counsel propose a date for the defendant’s surrender. Counsel responded with the following position: ‘Mr. Archer believes it is premature to set a report date in light of his anticipated continuing appeal as well as the newly-discovered sentencing error that the government has now conceded. Counsel for Mr. Archer will put in a response to the Government’s request by Wednesday.’ The Government disagrees with counsel’s position that a report date should not be set, and respectfully requests permission to respond to any arguments made by the defendant.”

Archer was subpoenaed by Rep. James Comer in June to testify before the House Oversight Committee. That interview will be transcribed, but behind closed doors.

The Daily Mail cited a source as saying that Archer has been concerned for his and his family’s safety in the days after his planned testimony was announced.

“There were reports that he was canceling his appearance. They’re not true, he’s not canceling. But he has gotten threats, and he’s concerned about the threats,” the source said. “His family has received threats. He doesn’t know who from. But you don’t have to be Dick Tracy to figure that out.”

Another source close to Archer denied he was “in hiding” but confirmed that he had received “threats.”

Archer’s wife Krista told DailyMail.com at their Brooklyn townhouse: ‘He’s not here. He’s not at our other home. He’s not in D.C.” She wouldn’t reveal where he is.

In his 2019 texts to Hunter Biden, Archer brings up the suspicious business deals that yielded millions of dollars in profits for as many as 10 Biden family members.

“Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me,” Archer wrote to Hunter Biden. “I don’t get it. And I’m depressed. Bunch of these Asians getting in my head and asking me the same so just curious what should I answer.”

Susan Ferrechio of the Washington Times, noted: “Archer may have been referring to executives from the now-defunct Chinese energy firm CEFC and associated State Energy HK Limited, which are tied to the Chinese Communist Party. Company officials provided millions of dollars to the Biden family and a small group of business associates, including Archer, who helped facilitate the deals.”

House investigators are eager to talk to Archer about payments received by the Bidens from Chinese nationals and other foreign entities, as well as a claim made by a paid FBI informant that Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Biden were each paid a $5 million bribe by Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

In one text message from 2019, Hunter Biden makes it clear to Archer that the Biden family couldn’t rescue him from prosecution “because there’s no connection or control” between the DOJ and the Biden vice presidency.

“It’s democracy. Three co equal branches of government,” Hunter Biden told Archer. “You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of one of those Co equal [sic] branches when you are in power. Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target. It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable. It’s unfair at times but in the end the system of justice usually works and like you we are redeemed and the truth prevails. The unfairness to us allows for the greater good.”

The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP. US attorney in the SDNY Damian Williams issued a menacing letter yesterday – Saturday – telling Judge Abrams to… pic.twitter.com/Vl7A9Hdfy8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 30, 2023

BREAKING: The DOJ is attempting to arrest Devon Archer just hours before he’s scheduled to testify on Monday about the Biden’s corruption and foreign influence peddling scheme. SDNY Damian Williams issued the letter Saturday telling Judge Abrams to order Devon Archer to surrender… pic.twitter.com/GqM4Pwlv9a — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 30, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish