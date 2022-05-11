Senators press Delaware after DOJ ignores letters on Hunter Biden conflicts of interest

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2022

Amid what they say is continued stonewalling by Attorney General Merrick Garland, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are calling on officials in Delaware to respond to inquiries into conflicts of interest in Hunter Biden’s ongoing criminal case.

In a letter dated May 9 to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, Grassley and Johnson noted they have not received adequate responses from Garland “with respect to Nicholas McQuaid, the then-Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division and current Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division, and his conflicts of interest in the Hunter Biden criminal case.”

Grassley and Johnson noted that “Delaware is the Bidens’ home state and Hunter Biden has acknowledged his connections with state officials in the past. In March 2018, Hunter Biden told his Chinese business partners, ‘I will bring suit in the Chancery Court in Delaware — which as you know is my home state and I am privileged to have worked with and know every judge in the chancery court.’ This statement raises questions about the Bidens’ possible undue influence over judicial officers in the Delaware Court of Chancery and raises concerns that his asserted influence extends beyond the Court of Chancery.”

According to its website, the Delaware Court of Chancery “is a non-jury trial court that serves as Delaware’s court of original and exclusive equity jurisdiction, and adjudicates a wide variety of cases involving trusts, real property, guardianships, civil rights, and commercial litigation.”

“In light of Mr. McQuaid’s clear conflicts in the Hunter Biden investigation, Attorney General Garland’s silence draws serious suspicion and has cast a cloud over the investigation – a cloud that could easily be removed if the Justice Department showed a modicum of transparency,” Grassley and Johnson write in the May 9 letter.

The letter was posted on Telegram by Trump White House adviser Garrett Ziegler, who heads the Marco Polo research group which among other projects is preparing a comprehensive compilation of the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop.

In March and April of this year, Grassley and Johnson introduced on the Senate floor bank records relating to Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s financial connections to the communist Chinese regime.

In January, news reports noted that an alleged grand jury subpoena from Weiss’s office to JPMorgan Chase bank requested records relating to Hunter Biden, James Biden and their business associates as well as related corporate entities.

“It’s unclear whether you’ve issued a grand jury subpoena for the bank records that we’ve acquired and discussed on the Senate floor,” the senators said.

Grassley and Johnson wrote to Weiss: “In light of the extraordinary public interest in the Hunter Biden criminal case and Attorney General Garland’s repeated refusal to provide transparency to Congress and the American people with respect to the aforementioned conflicts of interest, please respond to the following” no later than May 23.

1. Is McQuaid recused from the Hunter Biden criminal case? If so, when was he recused? Provide the recusal memorandum.

2. Have any employees in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware been recused from the Hunter Biden criminal case? If so, who, when, and provide the recusal memoranda.

3. Have you or any employee in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware exchanged any communications with McQuaid? If so, please provide all records.

4. Has the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware issued a grand jury subpoena to Wells Fargo, USAA, Bank of America, TD Bank, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, Morgan Stanley, Citibank, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of China and First National Bank of Omaha for records relating to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, John R. Walker, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer and corporate entities linked to them, including but not limited to, Hudson West III and the Lion Hall Group? If not, why not?

5. Has the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware received sufficient resources and support from the Justice Department to properly execute the Hunter Biden criminal case?

6. Have you discussed the need for a special counsel or independent counsel to properly investigate the Hunter Biden criminal matter?

