Senator’s Climate Hypocrite awards go to Al Gore, AOC, Obama

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2019

Al Gore, who spends more to power his home in one year than the average family household does in 21 years, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who takes a car to work despite living 1 mile away in a city with public transport, were bestowed the latest Climate Hypocrite Awards given by Republican Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Inhofe last week gave out five Climate Hypocrite awards to coincide with Global Climate Week.

“It is easy to get swept up in the rhetoric of climate alarmists, but it’s important to remember the facts. Climate alarmists are eager to tell Americans that they need to take radical action, including going vegan, ending air travel, not having children and eliminating fossil fuels and nuclear energy, but they aren’t willing to back up their data or take the actions they prescribe to everyone else,” Inhofe said.

The grand prize for America’s greatest climate hypocrite went to Gore.

“Whether it’s Gore’s chartered jets around the country or the fact his home uses up to 34 times more energy than the average American household, he’s never wavered in his calls for everyone else to, ‘…make [environmental] changes in their own lives.’ The actual ‘Inconvenient Truth’ is his hypocrisy – it is beyond absurd but typical of Hollywood elites,” Inhofe said.

In 2007, the Tennessee Center for Policy Research revealed the utility bills for Gore’s Belle Meade mansion in Tennessee totaled more in one month than the average U.S. household’s bill for one year.

In 2010, Gore added another house to his collection, in Montecito, an area along the California coast which Forbes ranked last year as American’s seventh most expensive.

As reported by World Property Journal: The Gores “spent $8,875,000 on a gated ocean-view villa on 1 1/2 acres with a swimming pool, spa and fountains, according to real estate sources familiar with the deal. The Italian-style house has high ceilings with beams in the public rooms, a family room, a wine cellar, terraces, six fireplaces, five bedrooms and nine bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet of living space.”

Inhofe linked to a 2017 article by the National Center for Public Policy Research, which provided the following rundown:

• The past year, Gore’s home energy use averaged 19,241 kilowatt hours (kWh) every month, compared to the U.S. household average of 901 kWh per month.

• Gore guzzles more electricity in one year than the average American family uses in 21 years.

• In September of 2016, Gore’s home consumed 30,993 kWh in just one month – as much energy as a typical American family burns in 34 months.

• During the last 12 months, Gore devoured 66,159 kWh of electricity just heating his pool. That is enough energy to power six average U.S. households for a year.

• From August 2016 through July 2017, Gore spent almost $22,000 on electricity bills.

• Gore paid an estimated $60,000 to install 33 solar panels. Those solar panels produce an average of 1,092 kWh per month, only 5.7% of Gore’s typical monthly energy consumption.

The second climate hypocrite on Inhofe’s list was Green New Deal creator Ocasio-Cortez.

Inhofe said “proud socialist” AOC “is well known for bad ideas but also for climate hypocrisy. Despite claiming, ‘The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,’ she doesn’t seem to have any problem frequently utilizing rideshare apps or airfare over ‘eco-friendly’ public transit and walking. Her radical Green New Deal would put countless Americans out of work — it would end America as we know it — but AOC doesn’t think twice about living lavishly in her luxury apartment building, taking a car one mile to work, and believing her $174,000 taxpayer-funded salary should be higher.”

Number three on Inhofe’s climate hypocrites list is “Climate Conference Attendees”.

Inhofe said: “U.N. climate officials and Hollywood elites share some things in common – they both use fear to push their radical climate agenda while traveling the world on carbon-intensive transportation and telling everyone else to stay home. Make no mistake – their motivation isn’t about saving the environment – it’s about controlling our lives.”

Number four on the list is former President Barack Obama.

Inhofe said: “Despite stating ‘[r]ising sea levels threaten every coastline,’ that didn’t stop former President Obama from reportedly acquiring a 29 acre, $15 million ocean front estate on Martha’s Vineyard. His actions clearly show he doesn’t believe his own rhetoric, but this is all too common for elite, liberal climate doomsdayers who say one thing but do another.”

Number five on the list is Michael Mann.

Inhofe said: “To kick off Global Climate Week, it seems most fitting to first recognize Michael Mann, the architect of the discredited ‘Hockey Stick’ graph who tells people to believe the science but was implicated in manipulating data in Climategate and refuses to provide the data to back up his graph.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments