Sen. Sinema leaving the Democrat Party, registering as independent

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 9, 2022

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced on Friday that she is leaving the Democrat Party and registering as an independent.

“When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans,” Sinema wrote in an op-ed for the Arizona Republic.

“That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington,” Sinema added. “I registered as an Arizona independent.”

Sinema enraged the Democrat Party and Team Biden in January by delivering what was seen as the final nail in the coffin of the Left’s effort to federalize elections.

Sinema, said in a speech on the Senate floor, she would not vote to weaken the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold, effectively killing two elections bills Democrats attempted to push through over unified Senate GOP opposition.

While many pundits on the Left blew a gasket over Sinema’s announcement, others said they weren’t surprised as she would not likely win the Democrat primary in 2024.

Always good for a high score on the outrage meter, Keith Olberman called on Sinema to resign, tweeting: “You are ethically unfit to continue serving as a United States Senator – manipulative, deceptive, messianic, without principles. I urge you to resign your office immediately.”

“She is less of an independent and more of an enigma,” CNN political contributor Van Jones said on “CNN This Morning,” calling her a “confounding political presence.”

In an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Sinema was warned that Democrats were going to call her “every name in the book.” “They’re going to call you traitor, an ingrate,” Tapper said. It wouldn’t be the first time she has been insulted for her unorthodox political views. In September, Sinema was labeled the “worst kind of Democrat” by critics.

In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jUQHAeuxym — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

