Sen. Paul advises Americans: Stop listening to ‘King Fauci’ the superspreader of fear

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2021

As Dr. Anthony Fauci and the “lockdown Mafia” continue to spread fear over the so-called delta variant of Covid, Sen. Rand Paul said that Americans must send a message to Fauci: “We’re done listening to you!”

The Kentucky Republican emailed supporters on Wednesday, saying Fauci “has inflicted an enormous amount of pain and suffering on the American people already. And when he promises even more, you know he really means it. You see, King Fauci knows that his power depends on keeping the public afraid. That’s why he’s now going around whipping up fear and vowing to bring about more suffering and restrictions.”

Paul highlighted a recent ABC interview in which Fauci advised vaccinated Americans “to wear a mask.”

“That’s insane,” Paul said. “It makes no logical sense. It’s dangerous pseudoscience. America has been damaged enough by lies from the ruling class and power-hungry bureaucrats like Fauci. It’s time for the American public to send a message to Fauci — we’re done listening to you!”

Paul notes that Fauci continues to spread fear by insisting the nation is “in trouble” due to the “very steep fashion” in which the delta variant is spreading among the population.

“What we’re seeing, because of this increase in transmissibility, and because we have about 93 million people in this country who are eligible to get vaccinated who don’t get vaccinated — that you have a significant pool of vulnerable people,” Fauci told McClatchy in an interview published Wednesday. “And so when you look at the curve of acceleration of seven-day averages of cases per day, it is going up in a very steep fashion. … I think you’re likely going to wind up somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 cases.”

Paul had addressed the delta variant in June by noting its death rate.

“Don’t let the fearmongers win,” he tweeted on June 29. “New public England study of delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (.08%) in [an] unvaccinated group.”

In Wednesday’s email, Paul concluded with a warning: “America must not accept any more Covid restrictions. It’s time to live freely again.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief