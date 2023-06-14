Sen. JD Vance: ‘I will hold all DOJ nominees’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2023

Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance vowed on Tuesday to grind the Department of Justice “to a halt” until Attorney General Merrick Garland puts an end to Team Biden’s relentless persecution of its political rivals.

Prior to former President Donald Trump being arrested and arraigned in Miami on Tuesday, Vance posted a video from the steps of the Capitol saying: “Starting today, I will hold all Department of Justice nominations. If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, we will grind his department to a halt.”

Vance said the only exception to his blockade would be for “individuals nominated to the U.S. Marshals Service.”

“Garland’s department harasses Christians for pro-life advocacy, but allows hardened criminals to walk our streets unpunished. This must stop, and I will do everything in my ability to ensure it does,” Vance said.

Vance’s office pointed to a report that 13 states have signed onto a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking records from the administration on possible FBI surveillance of parents protesting school boards.

“This idea that we need to end the administrative state gets our problem totally backwards. America will have a justice department no matter what,” Vance wrote in a subsequent tweet. “The goal should be to make it responsive to the People. Don’t end it, because it can’t be done. Take it over.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday introduced a bill to defund the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the probe into the former president.

“This is a weaponized government attempt to take down the top political enemy and leading presidential candidate of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Greene said in a floor speech announcing the bill.

Until Merrick Garland stops using his agency to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, I will hold all DoJ nominees. pic.twitter.com/UVRwi6Ue01 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 13, 2023

