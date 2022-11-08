Secure elections? Voting machines down; National Guard sends cyber units to 14 states

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2022

Malfunctioning tabulator machines, reported cyber attacks, and voters showing up to their polling place only to be told they already voted.

These are among the numerous problems that arose within hours of the polls opening for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

This after Joe Biden and his Chief of Staff Ron “Fluffer” Klain had warned Americans against criticizing the election system.

Democrats and their Big Media allies had insisted that the biggest issue to watch out of on Election Day was “disinformation.”

Arizona once again was at the center of reported problems with its voting machines.

Maricopa County said early on Tuesday that 20% of its tabulator machines were down.

“Unfortunately we’ve had some hiccups with about 20% of these tabulators,” Chairman to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Bill Gates told Fox News.

Gates said an issue had arisen when voters attempted to run their ballots through the tabulator and were unable to successfully do so as their ballots were being spit back out at them.

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to encourage voters at polling places that were experiencing problems to stay in line.

Trump also cited problems reported from around the nation:

“The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD. People are showing up to Vote only to be told, “sorry, you have already voted.” This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well. Protest, Protest, Protest!

“Reports are coming in from Arizona that the Voting Machines are not properly working in predominantly Republican/Conservative areas. Can this possibly be true when a vast majority of Republicans waited for today to Vote? Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!!

“They are now saying that about 20% of the so-called Voting Machines in Maricopa County are not counting the Votes that have been placed in the Machine. Only Republican areas? WOW! Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster. Can’t let this happen, AGAIN!!! I believe Attorney General Mark Brnovich is on the case, big time. He has a chance to be the biggest hero of them all, and at the same time save our Country from this Cancer from within!!!

“People of Arizona: Don’t get out of line until you cast your vote. They are trying to steal the election with bad Machines and DELAY. Don’t let it happen!”

Here is a message from Chairman Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer with an update for @maricopacounty voters on Elections Day. pic.twitter.com/OkQczCklGb — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

Poll worker in Maricopa County confirms “nothing’s working” for the last half hour. Explains misread ballots will get counted downtown tonight. pic.twitter.com/DO6BxhV7Vq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: Now issues reported with machines in Wickenburg, AZ, northwest Maricopa. Worker tells the voter to stop filming pic.twitter.com/ACFiivw3vn — Hold the Line Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 8, 2022

Scottsdale Arizona — Machines DOWN “The voting machines are not working properly. They don’t count the ballots… you give it into the machine and it won’t take it. It says ‘misread ballot.'” pic.twitter.com/Z6NlLmicDN — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 8, 2022

Voting machines are down at the Central Christian voting station in Mesa, Arizona. “None of the machines are working.” Poll worker: “Right” pic.twitter.com/TRg0Pgwxs4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 8, 2022

In Champaign County, Illinois the county clerk’s office reported that the county’s election computer server has been under cyber-attack for the past month.

“The Champaign County Clerk said the website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT team has prevented these attacks from being successful and the Clerk’s website has remained secured. No data or information has been compromised and the election is secure,” WCIA reported.

Critics wondered how the clerk’s office knew the election would be secure even as the cyber attacks continued.

The National Guard said it was sending cybersecurity units into 14 states ahead of the midterm elections to combat potential and presumed digital threats.

According to ZeroHedge, the commander of the Washington Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh said, “If you don’t have a cyber unit in your state you’re not in a good position to help them protect elections.”

Illinois is one of the states on the list. The others are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, Washington, West Virginia, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

In Michigan, Republican candidate for secretary of state Kristina Karamo reported that voters in Detroit were showing up at the polls only to be told that they had already voted.

DETROIT FRAUD ALERT: From @charlielangton.

This is why we filed the lawsuit in Detroit.

Voters show up — only to be told they already voted absentee.

It’s already happening. This is a CRIME, not an oversight.

SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE. #LAWLESSELECTIONS pic.twitter.com/osle9y7abZ — Kristina Karamo (@KristinaKaramo) November 8, 2022

In Georgia, a judge ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline of absentee ballot receipts after county officials had to send out hundreds of ballots that an election official had earlier failed to mail.

The county determined through an investigation that “1,046 requested absentee ballots were never mailed” prior to the election. The county said it mailed out around 275 ballots, including dozens to out-of-state addresses, and then urged several hundred more residents from that group “to vote in person on election day.”

In Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia agency that oversees elections said it will delay counting thousands of paper ballots after the polls close Tuesday night because of a lawsuit that accused the agency of being open to double counting.

The Philadelphia City Commissioner voted 2-1 at a special early morning meeting to reinstate a process called “poll book reconciliation,” which is designed to eliminate the duplication of in-person votes and those already cast as mail-in or absentee ballots.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed on Oct. 27 by Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, a group that was created in July by prominent Republicans, including former Attorney General William Barr and Karl Rove.

Also in Pennsylvania, following a lawsuit filed by the John Fetterman Senate campaign on Monday regarding the counting of undated ballots, it has been revealed that the campaign has enlisted the help of the Elias Law Group to carry out the lawsuit. Founder Marc Elias was an attorney with the Hilary Clinton campaign.

In California, several high-profile races in the Los Angeles area might not be called until days or weeks after Election Day, the Los Angeles Times reported.

That includes the close mayoral race between Democrat Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Final results may take days or weeks in certain high-profile races, including a handful of nail-biter congressional contests around the state and a number of competitive Democrat-on-Democrat races in Los Angeles city and county, such as the hotly contested L.A. mayor’s race.”

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s vote, Democrat Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata was fired for election fraud. In Indiana, a Democrat poll worker was ejected over the weekend for electioneering.

And did The View’s Sonny Hostin admit she committed voter fraud?

Sunny Hostin is “concerned” about the integrity of our elections because she “had trouble” voting for her son via absentee ballot: “I had trouble actually voting FOR HIM, absentee ballot today.”pic.twitter.com/32c9bmrHWm — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 8, 2022

