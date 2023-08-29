Secret Service reported Obama’s chef missing; Watchdog group had to press for police records

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2023

Records from the Edgarton Police Department obtained by a government watchdog group show that it was the Secret Service which reported Obama’s personal chef Tafari Campbell missing.

The records, obtained by Judicial Watch via a Massachusetts Public Records Law request, also show that the 45-year-old Campbell’s body was found using sonar.

In addition, the records reported that Campbell’s clothing was found separate from the body and that he was not wearing a life vest.

“It is concerning that Judicial Watch had to push and push for information on this tragic death, such as the new revelation that the Obama’s Secret Service protection reported Mr. Campbell missing,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

Several other important details were redacted regarding the July 23 drowning at Martha’s Vineyard, Judicial Watch noted.

The records include a July 23 CAD (computer aided dispatch) Incident Report:

Secret Service Agent [redacted] adv swimmers unable to locate the party at this time. Party last scene [sic] wearing all black, on a paddle board, African American male. Rev’vd a 911 call from the above noted RP [reporting person] who identified as a Secret Service member. RP is req [requesting] at least an ambulance response, unsure of the exact services needed. RP advd best access is from the residence, they are deploying a rescue swimmer and a zodiac boat right now. RP adv no lifevest was worn, they have recovered the paddle board and clothing. Still no contact with missing party. They still have a boat and rescue swimmers in the area.

At 8:25 p.m., the report notes that the Oak Bluffs Fire Department was sending a dive team. At 8:36 p.m., a Coast guard helicopter was deployed, as was a state police helicopter.

In the reports sent by Polce Chief Bruce McNamee, the names of a witness and a Secret Service agent are removed. In his email transmitting the reports, McNamee writes: “Per the request of the Ma State Police, the names of the witness and USSS agent have been redacted.”

The police and fire departments make their base of operations at Wilson’s Landing, a popular boat launch. Search and dive teams from Oak Bluffs, Tisbury and West Tisbury joined the search.

The next day, Sgt. William Bishop writes:

Once on location [Wilson’s Landing] we established a command post. I requested through MSP a search helicopter, and Chief Schaeffer requested a USCG helicopter as well. Search & Dive teams from Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, West Tisbury responded via mutual aid. An extensive search began for several hours. A last known location was established, and Trooper Shaw of MSP also assisted with operations. I instructed Officer Guest and Officer Dacey to commence a shoreline search effort starting from the closest house and working outward. Both Officers checked every house with waterfront access in the search area. Unfortunately, the search did not yield and results. Both air wings conducted a search until their fuel supply forced a return to base. At or about 11PM the dive and land search was suspended. Edgartown and Oak Bluffs Fire planned to continue a grid search by boat for the remainder of the night. At first light, dive team operations will continue. During the duration of this incident the entrance to Wilson’s Landing was closed as to give responders room to work. The next morning the dive team search continued, and a deceased Mr. Campbell was located using sonar. The investigation will now be handled by Massachusetts State Police and The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. No further action.

